Rubio holds talks with Young, commits to work with TT on energy security

Prime Minister Stuart Young shakes hands with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio before a meeting in March in Jamaica. FILE PHOTO/OPM -

PRIME Minister Stuart Young has held official talks with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio just over a week after the Trump administration revoked US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) licences that allowed TT to monetise gas from both the Dragon and Manakin-Cocuina cross-border gas fields with Venezuela.

Young announced the development at a media briefing on April 8. At the time, he said he intended to speak to Rubio on the issue.

A statement from the Office of the Prime Minister on April 18, however, said Young was finally able to have a telephone conversation with Rubio.

It added, “They both agreed to continue working towards the successful pursuit of TT’s energy initiatives.”

It also included a statement from Rubio’s spokesperson Tammy Bruce.

Bruce said Rubio reaffirmed the strong US-TT bilateral relationship and emphasised shared priorities in regional energy security and economic co-operation.

The statement said Rubio also recognised energy security was important to TT’s prosperity and economy and suggested any adverse effect on TT was not meant to harm relations.

“Any outcomes of sanctions upon the Maduro regime and Venezuela is in no way indicative of our relationship with TT and the value we place on it.”

It added, “Both sides agreed that we are going to work very closely to find a solution that achieves US objectives regarding Venezuela without harming TT.”

The statement suggested any compromise, however, must be in line with the US policies regarding Venezuela.

“(Rubio) welcomed Young’s exploration of viable options that support the country’s energy needs while remaining consistent with US sanctions policy.”

The statement ended with Rubio reiterating America’s support for democratic governance and long-term stability across the Caribbean.

Speaking on April 8, Young said the government intended to follow the process and apply for the revocation of the OFAC licences to be rescinded or amended.

“I have been in touch with our attorneys-at-law in Washington, DC. There is a process for, I wouldn’t say appeal of this revocation, but for you to make an application for it not to be, or for there to be amendments. We are going to be engaging that process on behalf of TT.”