Port Authority: No plan to fire workers, no secrecy in public-private partnership plan

The Port of Port of Spain. - File photo by Jeff Mayers

The Port Authority of Trinidad and Tobago (PATT) is denying claims by UNC deputy political leader Dr Roodal Moonilal of a “secret plan” to privatise operations at the Port of Port of Spain and send workers home.

Speaking at a UNC meeting on April 15 in San Fernando, Moonilal said Philippines-based company International Container Terminal Services Inc (ICTSI) had already been selected as the preferred tenderer for the lease and operation of the port.

He raised questions over the fate of port workers and warned them to be vigilant of plans to retrench and send workers home.

In a Newsday article on April 18, President of the Seamen and Waterfront Workers Trade Union (SWWTU) Michael Anisette, also casted doubts on ICTSI and said the company had been challenged by the International Transport Federation (ITF) for breaching international labour standards and workers’ rights.

In a response on April 18, PATT said it “categorically denies” that any third party had been selected to assume responsibility for the operations of the Port of Port of Spain.

“The PATT also affirms that there is no plan to separate port workers as part of any public-private partnership (PPP) arrangement.”

PATT said news of the PPP is not new.

“Since 2021, the port has been working with several stakeholders, including the Inter American Development Bank (IDB), to establish a PPP arrangement for its operation.”

It explained the proposed PPP was based on a landlord model, under a build-rehabilitate-operate-transfer (BROT) scheme for a 25-year concession.

It said six prospective tenderers submitted proposals after an “Invitation to Pre-Qualify” (RFQ) on July 17, 2024.

“A cabinet-appointed evaluation committee, comprising professionals from the private and public sectors, reviewed each submission, and two tenderers were successful.

“On December 6, 2024, the port announced the committee’s decision to invite the two tenderers to submit bids for the project.”

PATT said the tenderers had until April 6, to submit their proposals but only one party tendered.

“Based on its proposal, the committee, in its report, recommended the firm for further consideration.”

It described Moonilal’s statement as premature and inflammatory.

“It is unfortunate that he would attempt to politicise this process and denigrate the hard work of public servants and private individuals who have been dutifully doing their jobs.”

PATT also said there were no plans to retrench workers as part of the project and said the SWWTU was aware of the plan for the port and involved in a stakeholder forum on it in 2020.

“In June 2024, the PATT met with the three recognised majority unions – the SWWTU, the Estate Police Association, and the Senior Management Association to provide an update on the Project and the implementation process.

"At that meeting, the PATT indicated there was no plan to separate workers.”

PATT said it will continue to work with stakeholders to ensure the port becomes more successful and competitive.

