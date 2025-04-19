PNM polls show victory in key marginals

PNM supporters at the St Mary's Government Primary School in Moruga on April 19. - Photo courtesy Avinash Singh

PNM polls show a victory for the party in key marginal seats currently held by the opposition, according to Prime Minister Stuart Young.

He was speaking at a political meeting at the St Mary's Government Primary School, Moruga on April 19.

Young warned supporters to beware of an avalanche of "misinformation" coming from the opposition camp as the April 28 general election draws nearer.

"We are less than ten days away from a general election. We have to stay focused. The next week, and let me warn you what's going to take place over the next week starting with tomorrow, the UNC and its elements are going to step up its misinformation campaign. They are going to use everything at their fingertips to try and bring misinformation and to mislead the citizens of TT. Starting tomorrow, watch and remember I told you this tonight from Moruga/Tableland. From tomorrow they will start."

He said the misinformation campaign will begin with false and fake polls on April 20 in a bid to fool the country and PNM supporters. He said it would be published in the papers on Sunday and later in the week at the University of the West Indies.

In contrast, he said a recent poll conducted by the PNM was scientifically done and showed the opposition was on weak ground.

"Our poll says the UNC is under pressure in San Juan/Barataria, in Chaguanas East, in Mayaro, in Cumuto/ Manzanilla. The UNC are on the back foot in those seats that they hold."

He added: "You know what's the sweetest part of it all, you know what the polls saying? Once you stay focused Moruga/Tableland is with the PNM. It is ours. Bring it home, bring it home, bring it home. They have given up. Bring it home."

That's why he called for supporters to remain focused in the coming days to ensure victory is secured, even if they have to turn off their televisions and radios.

"You're seeing the momentum picking up. You're seeing the youth are saying: 'You know what, we're going and give them, meaning the PNM, Stuarty and Foster and Kareem and Lisa and all of the PNM, a chance' because they have faith in us."