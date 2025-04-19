Missing cop's son found murdered in Maloney

- File photo

THE son of a police officer who was last seen alive in Mayaro on April 18 was murdered in Maloney on April 19.

Nicolas Edwards, 27, of Carapo, Arima, was reported missing. He was last seen driving his silver-grey Toyota Hilux.

His body was found at Sapphire Avenue in Maloney with multiple gunshot wounds on April 19.

The van is yet to be recovered.

Edwards's mother is a police constable assigned to the Inter-Agency Task Force.

Police are continuing investigations.