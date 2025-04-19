Mekaiel releases expanded version of award-winning gospel album

The Grace album cover. -

TRINIDADIAN gospel artiste Mekaiel, known for his bold and distinctive sound, has released an expanded edition of his critically acclaimed album GRACE.

A news release on April 2 said, “This reimagined version, which debuted in 2024, features new tracks and refreshed arrangements that highlight his artistic growth and creative evolution.”

The expanded album has 14 tracks – seven more than the original – including a live version of his 2022 Caribbean Gospel Marlin Award-winning song, Surrender.

It also features a cappella renditions of three songs, the releae said, offering listeners a fresh and intimate experience of Mekaiel’s signature sound.

“This project was a fun and meaningful way for me to continue expanding my reach, ensuring that more people discover my music and message,” Mekaiel said.

The decision to release the extended edition was made to celebrate the original project’s Album of the Year win at the 2024 Gospel Music Awards of Trinidad and Tobago (GMATT). The album also earned Collaboration of the Year for its standout single Say That Name, featuring Nataki Lendor.

“By putting out this expanded version, I have an opportunity to connect with new audiences who may not yet be familiar with my music,” he added.

The release said, “Mekaiel’s dedication to creating impactful gospel music has earned him widespread recognition. His accolades also include wins at the Caribbean Gospel Music Marlin Awards (2022) solidifying his reputation as a transformative voice in contemporary gospel.“

Born Anthony Mekaiel Isaiah Gonzales, this rising star began his musical journey at the age of 12, drawing inspiration from his father, singing evangelist Tony Gonzales, and global icons such as Ray Charles and Johnny Cash. Beyond his music, Mekaiel is an accomplished radio broadcaster and holds certifications in theology and religious studies.

With the expanded edition of GRACE, Mekaiel continues to bridge the gap between contemporary gospel and spiritual depth, offering music that resonates with both believers and seekers, the release said.

