Kidnap victim found dead in Carlsen Field

O'delle Lalman-Baptiste. -

A woman who was kidnapped during a suspected car-jacking in Carlsen Field was found dead in the same district shortly before noon on April 19.

O'delle Lalman-Baptiste, 30, a registered nurse and wife of a Point Fortin car dealer was taken away at gunpoint around 11 pm on April 18.

Initial reports state her husband had stopped his van along Hospital Road, Carlsen Field to urinate when a black Nissan X-Trail pulled alongside and two men armed with guns approached.

The couple were robbed of $1,500 and two cell phones. The men drove off with the car dealer's van with Lalman-Baptiste still inside.

Police told Newsday her body was found a short distance from where she was kidnapped.

Investigators believe the woman was killed shortly after she was taken.

While the attack appears to have been a robbery, investigators are exploring the possibility that it could have been a hit.

Around midnight on April 18, police intercepted the stolen van after tracking it using GPS near the Eastern Correction Rehabilitation Centre, near Santa Rosa, after it crashed off the road.

Two men emerged and reportedly opened fire on police who returned fire. One of the suspects was shot while the other escaped. The injured man was taken to the Arima General Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival. Police have not yet released his identity.