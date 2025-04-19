Kamla cries, PNM vex at Jeremie

-

In this volatile political season, up came the sudden appearance of former PNM attorney general John Jeremie, SC, on the UNC campaign platform on April 15 – loudly welcomed by UNC officials but angrily noted by the PNM top brass. Provoking the PNM, Jeremie said that “the economy is beyond crisis,” adding “What I think disgusted me was the fact that they could increase their salaries to a level where they were getting a million dollars plus a year and then turn around and tell ordinary public servants and the rest that they were entitled to a four per cent increase.” And the PNM got really vexed.

The question arises: To what extent would Jeremie’s switch add to UNC electoral support?

Or would the PNM exploit it as a “political betrayal?”

Note, Jeremie (PNM AG 2003-2007, 2009-2010) said he had “resigned from the PNM since last May” and was not keen on returning to politics. By now, almost every traditional voter has already made up his or her mind. Whatever gains Jeremie may bring to the UNC, much of it will likely come from the 40 per cent who do not usually vote, especially in the marginals. That depends. Former PM Dr Rowley’s campaign, showing it’s no walkover, insists that the UNC answers questions of “corruption and expenditure.” As the political ground shifts, the PNM is defending its 2015-2025 record while the UNC is promising what it will do if given five years. It is really about credibility and public trust.

PM Stuart Young struggles to justify its ten-year performance – be it on crime and policing, health, education, expenditures, infrastructure, the “missing $2.6 billion,” failed oil and gas agreements, and even promised constitution reform. If PM Young needs a platform backup, it could be former finance minister Colm Imbert who knows well the twists and turns. That is if you heard his Diego Martin speech last Wednesday. PM Young carries a heavy load, too many ghosts from the past, the main one being the repeated failures in crime and national security.

The UNC plans to have three different ministries for crime and national security. Having done an estimate with information largely derived from the cabinet-appointed Police Manpower Audit Committee, I have had reservations on this. I, therefore, repeat what this column modestly stated on April 13: “I am not sure if having three ministries rather than one well-stocked ministry of national security will produce the all-around efficiency and effectiveness now required. The siloed duplication and costs are not worth it.”

Crime and national security can be properly handled by one structured ministry with strong, intelligent leadership, putting the right people in the right positions, a review of the police service recruitment, administration and structure, and reforming the PSC with less political interference. Would Jeremie, Dr Roodal Moonilal, Devesh Maharaj, Saddam Hosein, and Roger Alexander work on this? Of course, that’s if...

Well, whether Jeremie returns or not to “active politics,” it was licks from the PNM. Jeremie stoically said he expected this. Recalling Jeremie’s “blunders” as PNM AG and his role in prosecuting Basdeo Panday, PNM political leader, Dr Rowley declared “I will not go so low as to call him (Jeremie) a vagrant.” He added: “He certainly qualifies to be sourced and added to UNC’s basket of deplorables.”

Fitzgerald Hinds said: “This does not anger me. It sickens me.” Continuing, Faris Al-Rawi raised the bar: “If you could visualise it, you saw Mr Jeremie as a blue market crab, tied up snugly over a pot of boiling water.”

“Blue market crab?” C’mon Faris, you could do better even if you are vexed. But that, too, is politics.

Noting former PNM member, Prof Selwyn Cudjoe, and former PNM minister Kennedy Swaratsingh on UNC front bench, the usually mild-mannered Jeremie, declared from his script that people “must stop the race talk,” that as “a black man himself” he endorses she UNC.”(heavy applause.)

Acknowledging Jeremie’s praise and support, UNC Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar, gave large smiles and a big hug to Jeremie on the stage. Quite memorably, she said: ”I had to bow my head for a minute, John, because tears came to my eyes with the words you shared with us today.” (sustained applause)

Both parties have advertised a long manifesto list of promised plans. These should have been formally given at least one month before April 28 to allow for political debate and public consideration.

Anyhow, that, too, is politics.