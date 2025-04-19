Belmont fire destroys roof

Firefighters speak with a resident after extinguishing a fire on Industry Lane, Belmont, as others observe on April 18. The fire cause major damage to the roof of the house on the left. - Angelo Marcelle

A fire at Industry Lane, Belmont destroyed the roof of a two-storey home.

Reports say around 9 am on April 18, emergency responders were notified of the fire.

Crews from the Belmont and Wrightson Road fire stations responded and were able to have the fire under control in a matter of hours.

Initial reports say the fire was contained before it could do any significant damage to nearby buildings or cause injury to any of the occupants.

A senior TT Fire Service source said there were no reported injuries to civilians but an officer received a minor injury while fighting the fire.

The officer reportedly fell and received medical attention and is now resting comfortably at home nursing his injury.

Fire officials are still unsure what caused the fire but an investigation is under way.