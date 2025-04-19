Be safe this long weekend

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: People, we are into another long weekend. Here are some safety suggestions:

Safe driving: Check local weather forecasts, be aware of potential changes in road conditions. Plan your route. Avoid distractions. Never drink and drive. Obey the speed limit.

Home security: Secure all doors and windows before leaving home. Unplug appliances.

Cycling safety: Wear reflective clothing. Ensure your bicycle has proper lighting and reflectors. Have a working horn to alert others.

Pedestrian safety: Pay attention to your surroundings when crossing the road. Wear reflective clothing when walking in the dark. Do not use phone when crossing the road.

Water safety: Wear life jackets when near water.

Outdoors: Stay hydrated. Supervise cooking carefully.

Child safety: Keep a close eye on children at all times. Ensure they have contact info for parents.

Emergency preparedness: Have emergency numbers readily available. Ensure insurance coverage is up to date. Do not announce plans on social media.

I need to advise that there is no need for reckless driving returning home.

My safety, your safety are our responsibility.

AV RAMPERSAD

Princes Town