N Touch
Letters to the Editor

Be safe this long weekend

- Photo courtesy Pixabay
- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: People, we are into another long weekend. Here are some safety suggestions:

Safe driving: Check local weather forecasts, be aware of potential changes in road conditions. Plan your route. Avoid distractions. Never drink and drive. Obey the speed limit.

Home security: Secure all doors and windows before leaving home. Unplug appliances.

Cycling safety: Wear reflective clothing. Ensure your bicycle has proper lighting and reflectors. Have a working horn to alert others.

Pedestrian safety: Pay attention to your surroundings when crossing the road. Wear reflective clothing when walking in the dark. Do not use phone when crossing the road.

Water safety: Wear life jackets when near water.

Outdoors: Stay hydrated. Supervise cooking carefully.

Child safety: Keep a close eye on children at all times. Ensure they have contact info for parents.

Emergency preparedness: Have emergency numbers readily available. Ensure insurance coverage is up to date. Do not announce plans on social media.

I need to advise that there is no need for reckless driving returning home.

My safety, your safety are our responsibility.

AV RAMPERSAD

Princes Town

Comments

"Be safe this long weekend"

More in this section