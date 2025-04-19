Aviation workers union distances itself from official after UNC endorsement

UNC political leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar introduces former police officer Roger Alexander as the party's candidate for Tunapuna during a meeting in Sangre Grande on March 29. - File photo by Faith Ayoung

AVIATION Communication and Allied Workers’ Union (ACAWU) secretary general Rudi Atwell has voiced his support for UNC leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar and her decision to recruit former police officer Roger Alexander to the party in the wake of a deadly shooting at the Piarco International Airport on April 17.

However, hours after his comments at a UNC town hall meeting in Tunapuna later that day, the ACAWU’s executive distanced the union from his endorsement. The union represents flight attendants, mechanics and ground staff at Caribbean Airlines (CAL).

At around 2.30 am on April 17, Akim “Sours” Quashie was shot and killed as he walked out of the doors of the international arrivals section at the airport.

Men with large-calibre automatic rifles pulled up alongside the SUV waiting for Quashie and offloaded 30 shots into the vehicle before speeding off.

Quashie was killed in the SUV while the driver of the vehicle was shot in the leg but managed to run to safety.

Speaking at the UNC meeting, Atwell identified himself as the secretary general of ACAWU and said the murder had hit home.

“The murder that happened is right where we stand.

“Any murder anywhere is a travesty, but this hit home for us, and Mrs Bissessar I am so proud of you for choosing Mr Alexander who has the experience to protect this country.”

Atwell criticised the government’s response to the shooting before endorsing Persad-Bissessar.

“Any murder anywhere in the world, it could be in John F Kennedy airport, Miami, Jamaica, Barbados, this will be an outrage. But I’m hearing the present administration just saying ‘Okay, we will look into it.’

“This is not acceptable. I believe in you, and we believe in you, and you will be the next administration of Trinidad and Tobago.”

He said the ACAWU had 18 years of outstanding negotiations and hoped to complete them with the UNC in office.

“We look forward to meeting and treating with you when you take office. And as the secretary general of ACAWU, I fully endorse you in the Coalition of Interest.”

Persad-Bissessar and Alexander both applauded after his contribution.

Atwell's union, however, in a short statement sent on April 18, said his views were not those of the current executive or its members.

It added, “The ACAWU continues to use its strength as a sovereign union to stand independently so as to freely and unbiasedly, hold any executive board or government accountable for its actions in dealing with its membership.”

In a WhatsApp message, Communications Minister Symon de Nobriga described Atwell’s comments as mischief and accused him of misrepresenting the union’s position.

He referenced Prime Minister Stuart Young’s comments on the shooting and dismissed Atwell’s claims that the government was not taking the matter seriously.

Speaking to media after the shooting during a tour of the new Sangre Grande Hospital Campus on April 17, Young had said, “The first thing when the news came to me is I got onto the Minister of National Security. I have been provided, through him, with a report by the TT Police Service.

"This is something that is being taken very, very seriously as it should by the law-enforcement authorities.”

Young said the police were asked to assess the type of security arrangements, and added the investigation into the shooting “may see some results very, very soon.”

On April 18, senior police sources told Newsday there had been breakthroughs in the investigation and suggested it was just a matter of time before arrests were made.

“We are actively continuing the investigation. It is progressing and we are making headway.”