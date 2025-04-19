1,500m glory for Trinidad and Tobago on Day 1 at Carifta Games

Trinidad and Tobago's Oshea Cummings won gold in the girls' Under-17 1,500m race, during Day 1 at the 2025 Carifta Games, held at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Port of Spain, on April 19. - Visual Styles File Photo

TRINIDAD and Tobago struck gold early in the final session on the opening day of the 2025 Carifta Athletics Games at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo on April 19, as Christopher Sammy and Oshea Cummings both won their under-17 1,500-metre finals.

Moments after Da Shaun Lezama copped TT's first medal of the games with a third-place finish in the boys' under-20 400m final, Cummings showed her class as she topped the girls' 1,500m field.

Cummings claimed gold in four minutes, 44.62 seconds (4:44.62), with Haiti's Aisha Wajid (4:45.20) and Jamaica's Denique Palmer (4:47.50) finishing second and third respectively.

In the boys' under-17 1,500m, Sammy was in a league of his own as he pulled away from the field to take gold in 4:09.65. Bermuda's Cameron Adkins was second in 4:12.86, with Jamaica's Luke Plummer third in 4:13.54.