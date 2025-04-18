Young: New Eximbank window for forex coming

The EximBank on Maraval Road in Port of Spain. - File photo

In his first sit-down interview as Prime Minister on April 17, Stuart Young told former UNC member Dinesh Rambally that government intends to introduce a new window through the Eximbank to provide qualifying SMEs with an additional forex allocation of up to US$50,000.

In a 90-minute interview broadcasted live on the Jaagran The Awakening show live on TV Jaagriti, Young spoke about his about his personal and political life.

Rambally, the outgoing MP for Chaguanas West, resigned from the UNC on February 28, opting not to be screened for the April 28 general election. He was one of five so-called dissidents who challenged political leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar's ability to lead the party to victory.

Asked about forex shortages, Young announced the Eximbank window, which he said was agreed to by Cabinet earlier in the day.

He said details will be announced by the Finance Minister on April 18 as the decision to implement the new allocation strategy has already been discussed.

He also mentioned the government's plans to pursue solutions to aid in forex access to all citizens.

“We are being very solution-oriented but under the constraints of what we have, we can’t give what we don’t have.”

Young also reminisced about his childhood and his journey to politics.

He said he wanted to pursue accounting as a student but his father encouraged him to study law, which led him to his political career.

Despite missing the “cut and thrust” of the courtroom, Young expressed pride in his current position. He said his political career was always motivated by his concern for the people of TT.

When asked about the disenchantment of young people when it comes to politics, Young presented a hopeful vision for youths, saying that they are one of the most critical components in the country’s success.

He referenced the PNM’s manifesto which presents plans for expanding opportunities in culture, arts and entertainment.

“Our young people now are more inclined to entrepreneurship and being able to work in that vibrant economy. For example, Carnival, this year alone we earned $680 million in revenue. And that is one of the spaces we will focus on to offer our young people opportunities."

He said the Youth Development and National Service Ministry will be expanding the capacity of its programmes with an emphasis on expanding non-academic pursuits.

“We recognise that not everyone is academically inclined. But everybody at the end of the day needs a plumber, a joiner, somebody that can do masonry, carpentry, an electrician. And there is huge potential in those areas. I want to change the culture because this is not about academic success alone.

“We are going to focus on those areas in our secondary schools so that our children will understand that you’re no less successful because you didn’t go on to become a lawyer, an engineer or a doctor. No, you’re a top-class plumber, a top-class electrician that can go on anywhere in the world and ear a very good living.”

He also called on youth to not become complacent in their engagement with politics.

“Do not say, ‘All politicians are the same, I not voting for them, they don’t know how we feel, they don’t know how we think.’

“That is not true. We have a young cabinet with a lot of youthful thinking. I am certainly willing and I know my colleagues are as well, to engage, to listen to your ideas and to work with you to build a better future for you and for your children to come.

“When I talk about writing a new chapter, that requires you to turn up with your pens to assist us to do it because it’s your TT as well.”

In discussing his plans for stimulating growth in the economy he said the government will place more focus on agriculture and the maritime sector with plans coming on stream to build a dry dock facility in La Brea. This will provide a site for repairs of ships travelling through international waters. Young said this will stimulate foreign exchange.

On politics, Young said he remains unfazed by social media and political platform criticism as is to be expected when one is in public office.

He also dismissed the idea that union leaders aligning themselves with the opposing political parties could have any negative effect on the PNM.

“Many OWTU workers have said, ‘Comrade don’t study the leader, we not in that stupidness.’

“So let not the country be fooled by people who are in these leadership positions taking a position and aligning themselves. The hundreds of members who make up their membership are not so inclined.”