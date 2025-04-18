Windies 'A' to host South Africa in five-match St Lucia tour

Fastbowler Akeem Jordan (second from right) celebrates with his teammates after getting a wicket. Photo courtesy Cricket West Indies - Roneil Walcott

West Indies' Men's "A" team will face stern competition from South Africa's "A" team when a five-match tour is contested at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground, St Lucia from May 21-June 11.

An April 17 Cricket West Indies (CWI) announced the tour details, with the teams scheduled to play three 50-over matches, to go along with two four-day First Class games. The 50-over series will be played from May 21-27, with the first four-day match commencing on June 1.

The release said the series strengthens CWI's commitment to bringing international cricket to all corners of the Caribbean.

"This series reflects CWI's broader strategy to ensure international cricket is always shared equitably across the territories, strengthening regional ties and fan engagement at every level."

CWI CEO Chris Dehring, who began his tenure in February, stressed the significance of the series.

"The upcoming "A" series provides an excellent opportunity for our players and teams to prepare for international commitments. The international schedule is getting busier by the season and therefore it's very important for the cricketers to keep themselves ready through good competitive cricket," Dehring said.

CWI's director of cricket Miles Bascombe said the "A" team matches are critical to the players' development as they make the step towards becoming full international cricketers.

The release said the West Indies "A" squad will be announced shortly, while the South Africans are scheduled to arrive in St Lucia on May 16.

The series will lead into the West Indies' "Full Ah Energy" home series, which bowls off with the first of three Test matches versus Australia on June 25.

The Windies "A" team visited South Africa for a three-match four-day series in 2023, with the hosts grabbing a 2-1 win after losing the first match.

Current West Indies Test players Joshua Da Silva, Kavem Hodge, Tevin Imlach, Shamar Joseph, Jayden Seales and Kevin Sinclair all featured in the last "A" team series versus South Africa.