Prophet Benjamin, Gounzman headline 420 Reggae Dance

Prophet Benjamin - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

Black Syrian Promotions in collaboration with Classic Kings Promotions present the second annual 420 Reggae Dance at Whiteland Community Centre on April 19, from 8 pm.

Headlining the packed cast of conscious singers and DJs are reggae icons Prophet Benjamin, Gounzman, Shuffle Dan, and Whiteland's reggae singers Zionite and Jameez.

Prophet Benjamin is expected to give an energetic performance on the heels of his recent collaboration with Papa Broady, Cup Ah Tea.

Prophet is famed for popular 420-related hits such as Field A Weed, Coming From Moruga and Usual Suspect, among others, like Delilah and Pretty Boy Fella.

Fellow Point Fortin native Gounzman is another consistent reggae crooner and is known for mega hits such as One Thunder Ball, Though Shalt Not, We Are We Own Down Fall and Humble.

Legendary roots reggae sound system Black Chariot leads the cast of DJs which also features Gasparillo's homegrown Rastafari sound Mighty Selah, veteran Kutan Sounds, Zion Child, ReggaeMatic Sound and DJ Mauby and Josshel (Wayward).