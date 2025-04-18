President: Trinidad and Tobago must not give up hope

President Christine Kangaloo. - File photo by Jeff K Mayers

In her message to the nation on the occasion of Easter, President Christine Kangaloo has encouraged citizens to embrace the true theme of the holiday – the triumph of life over death, joy over sorrow, and hope over despair.

“Christ’s victory over the grave reaffirms to all of us that, in the face of loss, uncertainty and despair, there is the power of renewal and restoration, and with it, the promise of salvation and transformation for all of humanity,” she said, in a media release on April 17.

“Let us, on the individual level, commit to doing everything we can to generate, in our own lives, a resurrection and a renewal of purpose, spirit and resolve. Let us participate fully in the Easter experience by embracing that fundamental truth about the human condition.

“Even in our darkest moments, there is hope and there is always the promise of a new beginning. Let us each rise to the challenge to be active participants in our own renewal, to find strength in adversity, joy in hardship, hope in despair and unity amid division.”

She said the anguish that Christ’s followers would have felt after his death might not be very different from what many citizens often experience.

“Yet, after the anguish and the hopelessness that gripped Christ’s followers on Good Friday, Easter came. And on that first Easter morning, those of his followers who had managed to hang on to hope, experienced the full realisation of their faith and were able to participate in the most profound joy imaginable – the joy of resurrection and rebirth and of new life.”

She said Christ’s journey is a reflection of the journey of every human being, the story of walking through the darkness, knowing and believing that there will be light at the end of it all.

“On the national level, let us embrace the Easter teaching that, if we are to rise to the challenges of our time we cannot turn away from our problems in despair. Let us instead commit to staying the course, to walking through the pain of our Good Fridays and to embracing and adopting new attitudes and ways of thinking in order to bring about the transformation and rebirth we desire.

“Let us come to the realisation that it is only if we do not give up, that we, as a nation, will come to experience the most profound joy imaginable, the joy of a nation filled with its brethren dwelling together in unity and in love.”

She extended best wishes to the Christian and national community for a joyous and holy Easter.