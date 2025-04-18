Let the games begin: ‘PM Stuarty’ opens Carifta 2025

Members of Team TT parade during the 2025 Carifta Games opening ceremony, held at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Port of Spain, on April 18. - Daniel Prentice

The 52nd edition of the Carifta Games officially opened on April 18 at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Port of Spain, marking Trinidad and Tobago’s first time hosting the regional athletics championship in two decades.

The opening ceremony began at 3 pm and welcomed junior athletes from 28 Caribbean countries and dependencies to an event described by World Athletics president Sebastian Coe at the opening as athletics’ “most important junior competition in the world.”

The event opened with performances by the police, fire service and prison bands, who delivered calypso-inspired arrangements to a cosmopolitan audience.

The ceremony featured a vibrant display of Caribbean culture, including a parade of costumed stilt-walkers and a sequence of traditional dances. These performances narrated the origins of the Carifta Games – tracing its establishment in 1972 as part of the Caribbean Free Trade Association’s efforts to encourage unity through sport. The event also celebrated the ethnic and religious diversity of TT and the wider region.

It was followed by a full parade of athletes, who entered the stadium bearing their national flags to an audience occupying much of the covered stands.

Addressing the crowd just before declaring the Games open, recently sworn-in PM Stuart Young said, “The level of pleasure I have here today to see these young athletes who represent their countries come together for the games that will take place here in TT over the next few days…

“Sport plays such a critical, critical component in our societies.

“Having competed in competitive sports for my life, I know personally the value of what sport brings not only to the individuals, the coaches, the families, but the communities. And to see our young people who are learning the lessons of discipline, the lessons of hard work, the lessons of success, the lessons sometimes of disappointment… but most importantly sportsmanship is indeed a thrill and a pleasure.”

He added: “So today I give our young people, especially in TT, as well as the rest of Caricom, our commitment as a government… that we will continue investing in you as you continue flying the flag for whatever country you represent.”

“Parents, thank you… Coaches, never underestimate the important role you play. Well done. Have a wonderful games. Compete hard. Compete well. Build friendships that will last your lifetime… and know that we believe in you because you will carry us, Caricom and your nations forward in the not-too-distant future.”

Capping off his address with a spirited proclamation, Young clenched his fist in the air and shouted: “Prime Minister Stuarty declares these games Carifta 2025 open!”

Chairman of the Local Organising Committee Michael Romany also addressed the gathering, urging athletes to embrace every moment of the event.

“Today I ask of you only this: compete fiercely, respect your rivals, embrace every single moment of this experience,” Romany said.

“To our dedicated coaches, parents and team managers, thank you for guiding and supporting these young champions. Your best work may lie behind the scenes, but it also is the foundation of every medal, every record and every personal best.”

Romany thanked the Ministry of Sport and Community Development, the LOC, and all supporting partners.

“I wish to place special thanks to the staff of the Sports Company of TT who took many, many, many hours, days and weeks to prepare both this venue and the venue at Couva for swimming,” he said.

“To the people of TT, we look forward to your heartfelt, enthusiastic support as our athletes pursue history. Together, let us showcase our world-class facilities and unmatched warmth and hospitality to our regional family alongside our love for the red, white and black. It is our strength and unity that makes us who we are.

“Let the games begin and the Caribbean shine.”

The games have long been a platform for young athletes to launch their international careers, with notable alumni including Usain Bolt (Jamaica), Kirani James (Grenada) and Shaunae Miller-Uibo (Bahamas). The Austin Sealy Award, introduced in 1977, will again be presented on the final day to the most outstanding athlete of the meet.

TT is hosting the Games for the fifth time and the first since 2005.

The Hasely Crawford Stadium has undergone recent resurfacing and maintenance in preparation for the competition, which is widely regarded as the Caribbean’s premier junior athletics event.

TT will field 78 athletes, the second-largest team behind Jamaica. Last year, TT placed third on the medal table with 27 medals – eight gold, nine silver and ten bronze – behind Jamaica (78 medals) and the Bahamas (36). The home team will aim to improve on that performance, bolstered by local support and familiarity with the conditions.

Athletes will compete in under-17 and under-20 categories across sprints, middle- and long-distance races, relays, hurdles, jumps, throws and combined events such as the heptathlon and decathlon.

In addition to track and field, the Carifta Aquatics Championships are being held simultaneously in Couva. Swimmers from across the region will compete at the National Aquatic Centre from April 18-22, with open water events scheduled for April 23 at Five Islands Beach.

The aquatics leg of the Carifta Games has grown in prominence since its formal integration into the overall event structure.

Track and field competition begins on April 19, with the first session starting at 9 am. Events include the boys’ under-20 decathlon 100 metres and girls’ under-17 high jump. The afternoon session, from 3.30 pm, will feature finals in the 400m, 100m and 1500m, among others.

TT’s medal prospects include middle-distance runner Kayleigh Forde and jumper Janae De Gannes, both returning medallists from previous editions. Sprinter Jaheim Haynes and shot put/discus athlete Tyra Gittens are also expected to contend for podium finishes.

International athletes to watch include Jamaica’s Kevon Williams in the under-20 sprints, Grenada’s Tiana Williams in the hurdles, and Bahamian quarter-miler Eagon Neely.

The games will run through April 21, with morning and evening sessions each day. Finals in high-profile events, including the 200m and 4x100m relays, are scheduled for April 20 and 21.

The games have been held annually since inception, save for a single cancellation in 2020 owing to the covid19 pandemic. The event has endured despite regional challenges ranging from natural disasters to political unrest.

Jamaica has historically dominated the medal table, winning 46 of the 51 editions to date.

However, the event continues to serve as a valuable opportunity for other nations to showcase emerging talent, often providing the first international experience for junior athletes.