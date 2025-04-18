La Divina Pastora – a bridge of faiths in Siparia

The statue of La Divina Pastora, Siparee Mai or Siparee Ke Mai (the mother of Siparia)has become a spiritual magnet, revered by many, yet interpreted through unique religious lenses. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

BAVINA SOOKDEO

A centuries-old figure draws thousands of varying faiths each year in Siparia – Catholics, Hindus, the simply curious and more. On April 18, thousands more will flock to Siparia for the annual pilgrimage.

Housed in the La Divina Pastora RC Church, the statue of La Divina Pastora, Siparee Mai or Siparee Ke Mai (the mother of Siparia) as many Hindus call her, has become a spiritual magnet, revered by many, yet interpreted through unique religious lenses. Some visit her with heartfelt prayers and personal requests, believing in her power to grant miracles. Those whose prayers have been answered often return in gratitude, bringing offerings as tokens of thanks.

At first glance, she is Mary, the Blessed Virgin – La Divina Pastora, the Holy Shepherdess of Roman Catholic tradition. But she is also seen as Kali or Durga, a powerful Hindu goddess. As such, the figure quietly but powerfully defies religious, racial and social boundaries.

A Catholic queen welcoming all

Theresa Noel, church historian at La Divina Pastora, explained the figure’s significance in Catholic devotion.

“Catholics have a great devotion to the Blessed Virgin Mary and La Divina Pastora is just one of the many titles bestowed on her by the Catholic Church,” Noel said.

“Parishioners are quite happy to be members of this parish. Devotion to La Divina Pastora is strong here, and parishioners take their many concerns to her, seeking her intercession with her son, our Lord Jesus Christ.”

Noel said parishioners also have special devotional activities dedicated to La Divina Pastora, for example, the series of monthly devotions leading up to the annual Feast Day, as well as an all-night prayer vigil seeking her intercession for the success of the Feast Day. This is held about one week before the Feast Day itself.

However, Noel emphasised that devotion isn’t limited to Catholics alone.

“To pilgrims who may or may not be Catholic, their devotion to Our Lady under this title is great. Some who come, do so to make studies of the phenomenon of Our Lady being honoured by people of various faiths, in such a peaceful manner. Among the non-Christians, those of the Islamic faith also have a great devotion to Mary, Mother of Jesus Christ.

"Hindu pilgrims may or may not see La Divina Pastora as the Mother of Jesus Christ, but they do acknowledge that her prayers are most powerful.”

In an old article, Fr John Thomas Harricharan described La Divina Pastora as “breaking down racial, religious, and traditional barriers.”

Asked how she sees La Divina Pastora continuing to do this in today’s world, Noel said, “Yes, this is so, and continues to be so. People of all faiths, all races, and even of various nationalities continue to come to this church, and even more so in this year of Jubilee (a period of special spiritual grace and renewal, typically celebrated by the church every 25 years). All were always welcome and continue to be welcome at this time.

" With the opening of an extended book shop and a cafeteria, the hospitality shown by this community over the years has been extended to all who visit.”

Questioned on how this barrier breaking mentioned by Fr Harricharan in his article is being recognised or embraced by the wider Catholic church and international communities, Noel pointed out that the Catholic church has always extended open arms to all.

“That is why the church is present in every nation in the world. It is one of the reasons why we sing, in one of our well-loved hymns, 'We, though many, form one body...' So this phenomenon we experience here in Siparia is nothing new or unusual to the Catholic church.

"International communities show their interest in what happens at this church by it being studied in many institutes of learning around the world. Over the years, graduate and post-graduate students from various countries both in the East and in the West, have come to this shrine of La Divina Pastora to make studies of what happens here.”

Noel emphasised this is not a new scenario referencing a large Catholic shrine in India – The Shrine of Our Lady of Good Health of Vailankanni – where millions of Hindus visit and pray each year.

Asked what message she would like to share with the many devotees who make the journey to Siparia each year, Noel said, “That they are, and remain most welcome whether they be Catholic, Hindu, Muslim, Protestant, Orisha. And that one day, through their visits and pilgrimages here, may come fully to Christ in the Holy Catholic Church.”

Siparee Ke Mai, the goddess in the Shepherdess

A large number of Hindu devotees visit each year. For many of them, La Divina Pastora is not a statue in the church but a divine presence – Kali, Durga and shakti manifested.

Ryan Ramjit, a Hindu pundit with the Shri Krishna Chaitanya Sabha and a resident of Siparia, was taken annually to the La Divina Pastora Church by his mother who recently died. He described the enduring devotion:

“From a young child growing up, I was always given the experience of visiting the La Divina Pastora Church and holy shrine in Siparia. She’s viewed within the Hindu faith as a mother of many great blessings and miracles. For many years, Hinduism has accepted and continue to accept this divine statue of the Virgin Mary as part of our spiritual heritage because we have been taught that God is one in many names and all forms should be respected.”

Ramjit said many Hindus see her through the lens of feminine divinity.

“We often recognise Siparee Ke Mai as the goddess Kali in manifestation… and Durga for power and victory. She is real and alive through the idol representation for thousands of years till date.”

Visiting the Holy Shepherdess for Hindus involve certain practices including that of offering: flowers, food, coins, rice and clothing –mirroring Hindu puja traditions. Additionally, money and other items are given to the less fortunate. Hindu children often receive their first haircut just outside the church in a rite known as the

Mundan Sanskar.

“It signifies a new beginning and growth for the child,” Ramjit explained.

On the Shepherdess serving as a bridge between two major faiths, Ramjit said, “Siparee Ke Mai definitely serves as a bridge between Hinduism and Christianity in Trinidad and Tobago because it’s the same name (Mother or Mai), different image and understanding. We offer the same prayer, just in a different language, we offer the same light, just in a different shape or form (the deya or a candle), and we offer the same teachings and values when it comes to unity, peace and love. Hindu theology understands that miracles only happen through the concept of a belief system and through the trusting of one’s faith and prayer.”

So what is Ramjit’s message to both Hindus and non-Hindus? “Siparee Mai has been in existence for thousands of years. We live in a multicultural society with various customs and traditions and we must respect and love them. This one figure in Siparia continues to remind us that faith – no matter its language – can be a force of unity, Ramjit said.”

Arrangements for Holy Week

On arrangements being made for the Good Friday April 18 pilgrimage by thousands of devotees and visitors, Noel explained, “The usual arrangements are being made for foot traffic control of those visiting; the statue of La Divina Pastora will be placed in the parish hall and meals and hampers are being prepared for distribution to the needy.

Noel said the statue will be kept in the parish hall “for the convenience of the Hindu and other pilgrims, and in order to facilitate the solemn celebration of the Catholic liturgies that are customary at this time, the most significant week of the year in the Catholic church.”

Additionally, in this year of Jubilee, the Feast of La Divina Pastora will be celebrated on May 11.

“This also happens to be Mother’s Day,” Noel said. “What an appropriate day on which to give such honour to our blessed mother, Mary, La Divina Pastora.”