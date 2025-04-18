Kamla urges Christians: Pray for Trinidad and Tobago's redemption

Kamla Persad-Bissessar -

OPPOSITION Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar, SC, says as the country is reeling from an ongoing, unprecedented crime and violence wave, as well as economic and social instability, Easter and the idea that no mistake or failing can put humanity beyond the reach of God's mercy is poignant.

In her Easter address, the UNC political leader said it was a time of deep reflection, renewal and rejoicing in the sacrifice and resurrection of Jesus Christ and His victory over death.

She quoted John 3:16 which said, “For God so loved the world that He gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in Him should not perish, but have everlasting life.”

She said Easter was a time to appreciate that Jesus’ unparalleled sacrifice, giving His body and blood to wash away the faults and the shortcomings of the world, redeeming mankind. It was when good conquered evil, hope overcame despair and life triumphed over death.

She extend her best wishes for safe, joyous and sanctified observances, and urged Christians to say a special prayer for TT’s redemption.

“For, it is in these tumultuous, uncertain, despairing times, Easter’s promise of renewal, rebirth and redemption reinforces the fact that hope forever springs, and God’s infinite Grace will see us through the worst of adversities, once we are strong, brave and courageous enough to embrace it.

“May the inhumanity, despair and destabilisation that ensconce TT be washed away in the light of Jesus’s redeeming love and salvation.”

“And may Christ’s living example of faith, goodness, humility, unconditional love, compassion, peace, tolerance, and forgiveness for all always inspire us to embrace and emulate Him, in our paths to salvation.”