Foreign Affairs Minister meets new UNICEF representative

UNICEF representative AbdulKadir Musse Jama, left, and Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr Amery Browne during a courtesy call at the ministry’s headquarters in Port of Spain on April 15. - Photo courtesy the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

MINISTER of Foreign and Caricom Affairs Dr Amery Browne recently received a courtesy call from AbdulKadir Musse Jama, the new representative for the UNICEF Eastern Caribbean Area Office which is based in Barbados.

The call took place at the ministry’s headquarters in Port of Spain on April 15.

A statement from the ministry on April 17 said the main purpose of Musse’s visit was to present his letter of accreditation to the minister.

Musse was accompanied by Maryam Abdu, UNICEF’s chief of social policy, Eastern Caribbean Area Office, who is based in Port of Spain.

The meeting focused on a range of issues, including the changing geopolitical environment, progress toward achieving the UN Sustainable development goals, education, and early childhood development.

It also focused on violence against children and child protection as well as UNICEF’s ongoing collaboration with the ministries of National Security and Planning and Development and the Central Statistical Office.

The statement said Browne reaffirmed the government’s commitment to continued collaboration with the UNICEF. He also reiterated his appreciation for the support provided by the organisation in addressing the needs of the children of Trinidad and Tobago.

The minister also commended the valuable efforts of UNICEF in protecting children in conflict situations worldwide.