Catholic priest: Leaders have disappointed us, be pilgrims of hope

Fr David Khan carries a cross during the Our Lady of Perpetual Help RC Church's observation of the Stations of the Cross on Good Friday, starting at the Cluny Eucharistic Centre, and ending on Harris Promenade, San Fernando, on April 18. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

REFLECTING on the suffering, sacrifice and resurrection of Jesus Christ, a Roman Catholic priest has urged believers to become pilgrims of hope in this world, which is often plagued by disappointment and division.

Fr David Khan acknowledged failures even within leadership – including his own.

"How often have our leaders in every place that we can think about disappointed us? Our leaders have disappointed us, including myself," Khan said.

"But will we continue to disappoint each other, or would we become that symbol of hope? As we continue our pilgrim journey, we are to learn from Jesus Christ and truly become that person of hope."

Khan, parish priest of Our Lady of Perpetual Help RC Church at Harris Promenade in San Fernando led a procession for the Stations of the Cross, also called Way of the Cross, on Good Friday, April 18.

The event started at 6 am at the Cluny Eucharistic Centre at Mt Moriah Road and continued onto the streets before ending at the churchyard.

"We are pilgrims of hope. Nothing is supposed to disappoint us because hope does not disappoint. Our Lord Jesus Christ is dead, but he will soon live again," Khan told the parishioners in the churchyard.

The way of the cross commemorates the passion and death of Christ with 14 stations, each representing a significant moment from Christ's condemnation to his burial.

Reflecting on the fifth station – Simon of Cyrene helps Jesus carry His cross – the priest asked, "How often have we seen people in need and turn our backs on them, although we are in a position to help?"

"How often have we reluctantly given help because it would look bad if we did not? Pilgrims of hope will give help when help is needed. Pilgrims of hope do not look at colour or code. They look at human beings."

The priest added that Christ, even in suffering and death, did not disappoint.

Khan challenged the gathering to do what was right.

"As you have made this journey, will you go backward or forward? Only go back if it is good and repeat it.

"But if it is bad, you are to go forward and do it differently. Every wise person will know our best teacher is experience. If we want the same results, you do it the same way," Khan said.

"But if you want a different result, would you do it differently? Because if you do it the same way and the result was bad, you are going to be disappointed. But if you do it differently, you will bring about hope,"

He emphasised that people have been called to be people who do not disappoint.

Khan added, "We are being called to be people of hope. If each of us bring about hope, we can change the world."

"We could change the world by not being a disappointment; we can change the world by being a pilgrim of hope."

Before the parishioners dispersed, he urged them to spend the day reflecting, praying on how they intended to become pilgrims of hope.