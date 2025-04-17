TTCSI heads to Tobago

The "I Love Tobago" sign at the Scarborough Esplanade. - Photo by Visual Styles

When the TTCSI board assumed office in May 2024 they realised the organisation never had a member in Tobago.

President Dianne Joseph made a commitment to change that in the first quarter of 2025.

TTCSI's rebranding and actions along a strategic path allowed for the registration of RUAZZ Fine Dining Restaurant as its first Tobago member.

In this connection, the name of the founder and CEO Khadine AliSamhoul will be marked in the history of the TTCSI.

AliSamhoul did not waiver in her decision to be associated with the national umbrella organisation for the services sector.

We consider this timely, given her business is centred around a critical service on the island that we consider as a major tourism destination.

She will have access to representation, capacity building, preparation for export services to the global space and all-round developmental initiatives as necessary.

The world is changing and organisations, small and large, must adapt to these changes by seeking to strengthen collaboration, networking and partnerships so that together they can chart a highly successful path.

In the case of RUAZZ Fine Dining Restaurant, it is well positioned to showcase the richness of flavours in Tobago and propel the food industry into a space that will improve the country’s brand and reassure citizens and those visiting that Tobago is one of the better places to visit.

The TTCSI reached out to Tobago entrepreneurs to further strengthen its internal operations, brand awareness and ensure it is represented at the local, regional and international levels. We are ready to take RUAZZ Fine Dining Restaurant and all other entrepreneurs, businesses and independent professionals to the next step in their journey towards being the best on the island and invite everyone to embrace this opportunity.

Tourism is a critically important aspect of Tobago’s economy. It contributes significantly to GDP and is one of the sectors that employs many on the island. But for the tourism product to be sustained, it requires a strong hospitality competency. This is where our first member in Tobago makes her contribution.

AliSamhoul was born and raised in Tobago. She served for most of her life in the food, beverage and service industries.

She is the daughter of Phillip and Zelina AliSamhoul who were the owners of K-Mart Supermarket which was established in the 1980s.

It was one of the leading supermarket in Tobago for several years. Busy Foods Supermarket was established in 2000 by one of her parents.

Her love for service and customers started from an early age when she would help out in the supermarket after school.

But it is the food service industry that is her first love. Therefore, this is where she pursues her passion.

For several years she was a supplier of her original brand of certain food items to individuals and businesses in Tobago, including three major supermarkets.

Continuing her passion for the service industry, in 2019 she became a partner in Pleasurable Bites, a local food service business.

This grew into a full-service cafe restaurant in 2023.

In 2024, she ventured out on her own and established Ruazz Fine Dining Restaurant, which is located at Shirvan Plaza, Shirvan Road, Tobago.

It is commonly referred to as Ruazz Café.

AliSamhoul is passionate about Tobago and wants to play her part in its development by making her contribution to maintaining a strong hospitality industry.

From her perspective, visitors come to Tobago to relax and enjoy the natural beauty of the island, including its beaches, but also for its food.

While some visitors like to cook, and there are accommodation options with facilities for cooking, she thinks the majority of visitors want a break from their routine responsibilities – they want to relax, be served, enjoy local cuisine and savour a well-earned vacation.

Many products are unique to Tobago, such as the famous benne balls. The island boasts a wide variety of food and drinks.

AliSamhoul maintains the distinctive taste of Tobago in her cuisine, so while the names of most of the items on the menu are common to many restaurants locally and internationally, they are prepared in unique ways to infuse the distinctive Tobago flavour. The Tobago twist in the recipes was developed in-house.

AliSamhoul keenly follows matters that relate to the development of Tobago, especially those areas that contribute to the hospitality industry.

She sees the possibility of a Sandals Resort in Tobago as a positive thing for the island. She has confidence that our national leaders can negotiate an arrangement that will be mutually beneficial to the country and Sandals so that the deal can proceed.

AliSamhoul believes strong international brand like Sandals will improve Tobago’s visibility and its reputation as a tourist destination.

"A rising tide floats all boats. More visitors to the island mean more of the much-needed foreign exchange and more demand for the hospitality industry such as transportation, food, shops, souvenirs and sightseeing," she says.

On a national level, she hopes that in the near future, all sides within TT can agree on what more autonomy for Tobago looks like, allowing for greater unity and collaboration.

On the issue of crime on the island, she thinks that while there has been an uptick in recent months, it is not out of control and she has confidence that the security forces will bring it back to where it was.

"Peace, safety and security are indispensable to the service industry. Tobago must remain a place for a peaceful escape," she says.

Food is AliSamhoul’s passion. Service is her mission. And making Tobago a better place is her goal every day.

She sees herself as contributing to a major pillar of Tobago via the service industry, without which it would be difficult for the island to be economically strong.

AliSamhoul is extremely happy to be affiliated with the TTCSI so that she can be informed, educated and contribute to discussions and initiatives that enhance the service industry.

The TTCSI celebrates this membership with AliSamhoul and her team.