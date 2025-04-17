State to pay millions for 2006 prison riot beatings

The entrance to the Golden Grove Prison in Arouca. - File photo

THE State will have to pay out millions of dollars in compensation to two groups of prisoners who were brutally assaulted by prison and police officers during a violent riot at the Golden Grove Prison in Arouca in 2006.

On April 17, the Privy Council ruled in favour of the inmates who had initially won their lawsuits against the State for the beatings they endured during the prison uprising.

In 2012, Justice Judith Jones held the attack on the 57 prisoners was unjustified and unreasonable.

However, their wins were overturned by the Court of Appeal in February 2023, in a split decision, with two out of three judges – Justices of Appeal Nolan Bereaux and Peter Rajkumar – ruling that the cases should not have been part of a test-case arrangement. Rajkumar wrote the majority decision while Justice of Appeal Vasheist Kokaram dissented.

“The court should have placed weight on what the parties had agreed and should have been slow to depart from the binding test case agreement,” Lady Ingrid Simler, who delivered the decision, held.

She said Rajkumar’s judgment was a new assessment of the justifiability of the test case agreement which was an “error of principle.”

“Moreover, it ignored the wider public interest and the fundamental importance of the principle of finality.”

She added, “This was a ‘win one win all’ agreement that was either valid as a whole or not. It was not open to the Court of Appeal to rewrite it in favour of one side.”

The riot occurred at the Remand Yard prison facility at Golden Grove, Arouca on November 11, 2006. Some of the prisoners were beaten with batons and others exposed to tear gas and shot with rubber bullets.

The claims of three, Gabriel Joseph, Antonio Sobers and Clint Wilson, were used as test cases, representing three different categories of prisoners.

Sobers’s lawsuit represented prisoners who were injured and were treated in hospital. Joseph’s represented injured prisoners treated at the prison infirmary, and Wilson’s represented prisoners who were allegedly injured but had no medical records documenting them.

Wilson was not awarded any relief, while the assessment for damages for the group of prisoners represented in Sobers and Joseph’s lawsuits was referred to a master, who had already assessed two of them in the sum of approximately $200,000 each, the State appealed and Wilson filed a cross appeal.

In 2021, the Appeal Court judges had dismissed the State’s appeal of Jones’s findings for Joseph and Sobers. Wilson’s appeal was also dismissed. However, the judges questioned the agreement to divide the claims by the group into three categories. It had also been agreed that the cases in each category would be bound by the court’s findings in the action representing their category.

The judges invited submissions on the issue and, in the majority ruling in 2023, decided the test-case agreement had to be set aside, since none of the other prisoners in the groups had established liability against the State.

However, Lady Simler held, “In this case it would have been wrong in principle for the trial judge to reopen the consent order having finally concluded the trial of liability in the action. It was wrong for the Court of Appeal to do so for the same reason.”

The majority was also criticised for overlooking practical reasons supporting the rationality of the test case agreement. Lady Simler explained that the State’s defence had been generic and lacked specific evidence for each inmate, making a trial of all 54 cases on the same general grounds both inefficient and potentially inconsistent in outcome. The use of test cases, she said, was therefore a logical and effective solution.

The Privy Council said the test case process had saved both time and resources for the parties and the court.

She also referred to the majority’s ruling on Wilson’s case, justifying it as a test case, when the same could have been applied to Sobers and Joseph.

In deciding the appeal, the apex court acknowledged that the test case agreement may have been imperfect and that, with hindsight, different representative groupings might have been more appropriate. However, Lady Simler quoted Kokaram’s warning that litigation was a “gamble.”

“The parties to this litigation adopted a proportionate approach to the resolution of the dispute having regard to the nature of each party’s case with the test case agreement and argued an entire trial on that basis.

“The claimants having succeeded in establishing liability in the minority of cases represented by the appellants but failed in the greater number of cases represented by Mr Wilson, it was not for the Court of Appeal to investigate afresh the wisdom of making that agreement many years later, still less set aside the consent order that embodied it.

“To do so required a strong jurisdictional and legal basis. Neither was established and there were compelling public interest and other reasons not to do so.”

Also presiding on the inmates appeals were Lords Hodge, Lloyd-Jones, Sales and Legatt. Attorneys Tom Richards, KC, and Gerald Ramdeen, instructed by the latter’s chambers, St Michael’s Law, represented the inmates while Rowan Pennington-Benton, Katharine Bailey, instructed by Charles Russell Speechlys represented the State.