Building authority – Why traditional media still matters

In a time when everyone is preaching digital, running Facebook ads, launching e-mail campaigns and optimising for SEO, it's easy to believe that traditional media – radio, TV and print – is outdated and irrelevant.

But here's the truth: if you want to build serious authority and credibility, traditional media still holds weight – and in many ways, it hits harder than ever.

That "as seen on" effect

Scroll through the website or social media profile of any thought leader, coach or business consultant and you’ll probably see it – the famous "as seen on" section.

Logos from media giants like CNN, BBC, Forbes or The New York Times. That’s not accidental.

These media mentions are authority stamps. They signal to your audience that you’ve been vetted by respected institutions.

Whether it’s a radio interview, a segment on morning TV or a feature in a well-known magazine, these placements say one thing loud and clear – You are the real deal.

It’s not about vanity, it’s about positioning

When Oprah calls someone to be on her show, the world pays attention.

When you make the cover of a major publication, it triggers a psychological shift in how people view you – not just as a business owner, but as a go-to expert in your field.

And let’s not overlook this: Journalists are always on the hunt for credible voices.

If you’ve built your personal brand to the point where you’re the one they call for commentary, you’re now in the position of being the authority the public turns to for clarity, insight, and leadership. That’s the influence money can’t always buy.

Traditional media still has the eyeballs and the influence

While digital marketing has revolutionised how we target and track our audiences, traditional media still commands trust, reach and cultural relevance in ways digital sometimes can’t replicate.

Think about it, TV morning shows, evening news broadcasts, drive-time radio segments and daily papers are still consumed religiously by a large segment of the population – especially decision-makers, business leaders, professionals and an older demographic that controls a significant portion of spending power.

These are the people booking services, making high-value purchases and recommending businesses to their networks.

They may not be scrolling TikTok, but they’re watching the 7 pm news broadcast.

They may not be reading your latest tweet, but they trust the voice on their favourite talk show or the byline in their preferred newspaper.

And beyond raw audience size, there's another key factor – perceived credibility.

Getting featured on a reputable TV station or radio programme gives you an instant badge of trust.

It’s not just that people see you, they believe you’ve been vetted and selected because of your expertise.

That’s a level of third-party validation that most Instagram ads or influencer posts simply can’t match.

Even in a digital-first world, people still view traditional media as more serious, official and trustworthy.

That’s why being on one segment of a "Morning Edition" or one feature in the business section can do more for your brand perception than a month of self-promotional social media posts.

Tips to start leveraging PR to build authority

If you’re ready to start building your authority through traditional media, here are a few practical tips:

1. Position yourself as an expert. Start by identifying your niche and the topics you can speak confidently about. Journalists want clear, credible and articulate voices – be that person.

2. Create a media kit or press page This should include a short bio, professional photos, previous media mentions (if any) and speaking topics you can cover. Make it easy for journalists and producers to vet you quickly.

3. Build relationships with journalists and editors Follow them on social media, engage with their work and respond to relevant calls for experts. Platforms like HARO (Help A Reporter Out) or even local media requests are goldmines.

4. Start locally, then scale. Don’t underestimate the power of local radio or newspapers. Many national outlets scout local coverage to find emerging voices worth spotlighting.

5. Be available and media-ready. When the call comes, you need to be ready – with a clear message, soundbites and a strong presence. Media training is a great investment if you're serious about this path.

In 2025, it’s not either digital or traditional – it’s both

While your Instagram might be the first place people discover you, traditional media is still one of the best ways to make people believe in you.

Don’t just sell. Build trust. Build visibility.

And above all, build authority – because that’s what turns followers into customers and opportunities into legacy.

Keron Rose is a digital strategist who works with Caribbean entrepreneurs on building their digital presence and monetising their platforms.

Learn more at KeronRose.com or check out the Digipreneur FM podcast on Apple Podcast/Spotify/YouTube.