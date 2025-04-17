Browne: Shaping culture by design, not by default

Mariano Browne, CEO of Arthur Lok Jack Global School of Business - Faith Ayoung

In his opening remarks, Arthur Lok Jack Global School of Business CEO Mariano Browne described the school’s Distinguished Leadership and Innovation Conference as dynamic, saying it aimed to explore more practical aspects of business and learning.

Speaking at Hyatt Regency, Port of Spain, on April 10, to a packed room of corporate professionals, Browne said he hoped the conference would spark a shift in thinking – moving beyond conceptual discussions to rational dialogue and inspiration that speaks to both the head and the heart, encouraging innovation in addressing change.

"At its core, corporate culture might seem like just a buzzword. But in reality, it’s the very foundation of how organisations operate, adapt, innovate and grow."

Browne explained culture influences everything, from employee engagement and productivity to professional experience and brand identity.

In today’s rapidly changing business landscape, he stressed, a strong and positive corporate culture is not just a competitive edge: it is essential for survival.

"To survive, we must adapt, through adaptation, we can achieve sustainability. It may sound simple, but the devil is always in the details, both seen and unseen."

He said forward-thinking organisations are already transforming their cultures to face new challenges and capitalise on opportunities emerging amid global uncertainty.

Browne emphasised the importance of driving meaningful cultural change both in organisations and in one's personal life.

He encouraged participants to ask questions, share their experiences, and take full advantage of the connections they make.

"Together, we have the power to shape the future, not only in our corporate culture but of the very nature of work itself.

" It’s not just about AI and digital network: it’s about how and where we work."

Author Matt Tenney, the featured speaker, began his address by sharing a story rooted in his personal and professional transformation.

A former US Marine, Tenney said he was convicted of attempted fraud and spent five and a half years in prison, much of it in solitary confinement.

It was during that time, he said, he discovered mindfulness.

A practice Tenney said transformed his experience and ultimately became the cornerstone of his approach to leadership and service.

After his release, he volunteered in Mexico and later founded a nonprofit in Florida that used martial arts to teach mindfulness and life skills to underprivileged youth.

That early work, he said, led him to found Kids Kicking Cancer, a nonprofit that helps children with illnesses like its namesake cancer, cystic fibrosis and sickle cell anaemia. He helps these children manage their pain through breathing techniques and mindful awareness.

This work brought Tenney into hospital systems and eventually into leadership consulting, where he began to explore how mindfulness and servant leadership could transform workplace culture.

Tenney said over time, he saw a clear pattern – organisations that genuinely prioritise people and not just profits tend to outperform in the long run.

Using Southwest Airlines under Herb Kelleher as an example, he said Kelleher was a leader who embodied servant leadership, known for building personal connections with employees.

He said Kelleher signed his email with a single word, Love, and his employees believed him because he showed up for them consistently.

"That culture of care led to 47 consecutive years of profitability."

Tenney said Kelleher employees were motivated by a shared sense of purpose and belonging and found creative ways to save the company money at a time when it faced financial difficulty.

"When people know their leaders truly value them, they give their best. The lesson is simple: leadership is not about command and control; it’s about meaningful connection and consistent care."

He said the question is not whether leaders should lead with compassion because it is understood they should.

"Nobody wakes up thinking, 'Let’s lead like jerks today.' The real challenge is how to do it consistently. It is easier to talk leadership than to live it."

He said whether a CEO, a mid-level manager or a team lead, one's primary responsibility is the same – to inspire greatness in others.

"That means helping people perform at their best, not through pressure or fear, but through purpose and support."

Tenney questions: If a company has a powerful vision and well-crafted strategy, but its employees are not inspired to execute it, how effective can that strategy really be?

He argued inspiring greatness is a leader’s most important job.

"You don’t have to be a natural-born leader or a charismatic icon to do this: it can be cultivated. It’s a process. An engaged team member gives discretionary effort, shows initiative, and works toward a shared vision—even when no one’s watching."

Tenney described how easy it is to fall into what he called the "dopamine loop," checking boxes, replying to emails and chasing short-term wins that feel productive but don’t move the needle.

"What feels more satisfying in the moment: a 30-minute coaching conversation or clearing out your inbox? Our brains reward the quick wins, but real leadership requires stepping back and staying focused on what matters most."

Tenney tied this to the conference theme, Culture by Design, not by Default, reiterating every organisation has its culture.

"The question is whether it’s intentional. When leaders step back or disengage, culture doesn’t disappear, it just drifts. And often, that drift moves away from the values and behaviours we want.

He urged leaders to be intentional about the culture they’re creating.