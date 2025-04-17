Bowlers shine as Trinidad and Tobago U-15s beat Windwards

In this file photo, Rylee Gangoo receives his Man of the Match award after the 2025 TT Cricket Board's Under-15 Interzone final. - Photo courtesy TTCB

TRINIDAD and Tobago got their first win of the 2025 West Indies Rising Stars Under-15 Championships on April 17 when they got a comfortable seven-wicket victory against Windward Islands at the Liberta Sports Club in Antigua.

Coming off a loss to Guyana in their opening game on April 15, the TT bowlers had the perfect response in the second match of the campaign as they bowled out the Windwards for just 123 in 33.1 overs. Top-order batsman Jorden Charles (55 off 83) played a fighting innings for Windwards, but he got little to no support as TT dominated proceedings.

In the chase, TT made light work of the Windwards total as they cruised to 124 for three after 23.1 overs, with vice-captain Zion Phillip hitting an unbeaten 36 off 40 balls and captain Kaiden Pollard making 24.

TT's facile win was set up with the ball, though, as seamers Samuel Stewart (three for 38) and Jayden Sadaphal (two for 34) got things under way by sharing the first four wickets as Windwards slipped to 35 for four inside 12 overs.

Opener Derwin Lewis (two) was comprehensively bowled by Stewart in the third over, with Sadaphal getting in on the act in the next over when he had Delroy Tittle (three) tapped lbw.

Jamie Wickham (six) was next out as he was well-caught by wicket-keeper Dylan Lee-Chow, with the left-armer Sadaphal getting his second scalp when Kyle Stephen (duck) shouldered arms to a delivery which shattered the stumps.

Windwards slipped to 55 for six by the 20th over when Kelan Christmas (duck) was dismissed by Larell Guiseppi (one for 17), before Charles stitched together 51 runs for the seventh wicket with Jeanille Williams (15). Williams and Charles were both dismissed with the score on 106, with off-spinner Rylee Gangoo (three for nine) helping to wrap up the tail in a brief spell.

Again, the TT opening pair of Jordan Julien (21 off 29) and Davis Guerra (15) looked solid as they had a 45-run stand before the former was bowled through the gate by Kaleb Charles (one for five) in the ninth over.

Three overs later, Guerra's innings was cut short by Tittle (one for 16) as TT slipped to 64 for two. Pollard then added 36 runs for the third wicket with his deputy Phillip, before he was dismissed in the 20th over as TT got to 100.

The wicket of Pollard was the last piece of joy for the Windwards, as the left-handed Phillip struck four boundaries in his innings to take his team to the target with more than 25 overs to spare.

In their next match on April 19, TT will face defending champs Barbados at the Coolidge Cricket Ground. Barbados have started the tourney with consecutive victories against Jamaica and the Leeward Islands, recording a massive 170-run in the latter contest on April 17.

Summarised Scores:

WINDWARD ISLANDS: 123 from 33.1 overs (Jorden Charles 55, Jeanille Williams 15; Rylee Gangoo 3/9, Samuel Stewart 3/38, Jayden Sadaphal 2/34) vs TT: 124/3 from 23.1 overs (Zion Phillip 36 not out, Kaiden Pollard 24, Jordan Julien 21). TT won by 7 wickets.

GUYANA: 104 from 28.1 overs (Arif Bacchus 22, Reyaz Latif 17; Andrew Lloyd 4/14, Dondre Peters 2/12) vs JAMAICA: 106/3 from 29 overs (Jayden Shaw 38, Tesfah Ward 25; Richard Ramdehol 2/13). Jamaica won by 7 wickets.

BARBADOS: 275 from 49.5 overs (Kelani Clarke 86, Justin Parris 72; William Pitman 6/41) vs LEEWARD ISLANDS: 105 from 37.1 overs (Clayvaunte Powell 64; J Parris 4/13, Liam Sealy 3/21). Barbados won by 170 runs.