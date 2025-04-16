[UPDATED] 17-year-old footballer shot, killed in La Horquetta

Seventeen-year-old Ezeikel Ramdialsingh, who was gunned down in La Horquetta on the night of April 15 after returning from a political meeting. -

ARIMA North Secondary football coach Wayne Sheppard reflected on the tragic death of former 17-year-old footballer and student Ezekiel Ramdialsingh, describing him as a talented young man whose work ethic and passion for football set him apart.

Ramdialsingh, who also ran a car wash at his family’s home in Phase Four La Horquetta, Arima, was shot and killed on April 15 after returning from a political meeting.

He had been liming with friends at a shop in Phase Four when a gunman approached the group and opened fire before running away.

"He was a young man who hustled to make money to help pay for his school books, to help his mother, and to take some strain off of the family because they're not well-to-do."

Sheppard described Ramdialsingh as a gifted footballer who was not academically strong but believed he had the potential to succeed in the classroom if he had applied the same discipline he showed on the field.

"With every game, he improved."

Asked if he had spoken to Ramdialsingh’s family, Sheppard said he had sent messages but was waiting to call, wanting to give them time to grieve in peace.

He also warned young men in vulnerable communities, urging them to be mindful of the company they keep.

"You may have a friend you grew up with who’s fallen into a life of crime. You have a decision to make. They’re going down a path you don’t want to follow."

Sheppard said, to his knowledge, Ramdialsingh was not involved in any criminal activity.

"I knew him as a hard-working young man."

Though he admitted Ramdialsingh did lime with the wrong crowd sometimes, which he believes may have tragically cost the teen his life.

"We have a group chat for all our players, past and present, and I told them this morning, 'The company you keep will determine whether you see another day.'"

Sheppard issued another message to other young men.

"Be strong enough to think independently. Don’t give in to peer pressure or feel the need to prove yourself through negative behaviour. You must stay grounded, trust in what your parents taught you and stay on the path you’re writing for yourself."

Sheppard also lamented the recent death of 23-year-old footballer Jerry Morris, who was shot and killed by police on March 19. Describing it as another unfortunate loss, which he said pointed to a broader crisis.

"Once again, it comes down to the importance of keeping good company. These young men are paying the ultimate price with their lives."

According to police reports, officers were pursuing Morris and another man in a red Nissan Versa after receiving reports of a shooting. The chase ended in Tunapuna after an exchange of gunfire in which Morris was killed.

Asked what schools and communities can do to help steer young men in a more positive direction, Sheppard advocated for more academic resources, especially for student-athletes who may struggle with traditional subjects.

"These boys need more support; if they get injured or fall on hard times, they need the tools to build a future. School administrators don’t take sports seriously. In fact, footballers are almost marginalised. Our educators need to understand not everyone is blessed with academic brilliance – some are gifted in other ways."

Reflecting on Ramdialsingh's life, Sheppard said only one word comes to mind – talent.

"He’s the kind of student you push to get into a football programme in the US. The education system there is more supportive of student-athletes. He would have earned his degree. It would have changed his entire trajectory."

At Arima North Secondary, Sheppard said he has faced an uphill battle to keep the football programme alive, saying, "It's almost like the school doesn't want it.

Sheppard hopes Ezekiel’s death sparks a real conversation on changes needed, not finger-pointing or negativity.

"Instead of saying, ‘Look, it happened again,’ we need to ask ourselves, ‘What can I do to help these boys?'"

He reiterated not every young person is destined to get six CXC passes and go on to A-Levels, but it does not mean they cannot succeed.

"We need to find meaningful paths for them – paths that don’t lead to bad company and a tragic end."

Sheppard said he will always cherish his memories of Ramdialsingh, especially the first time he saw him play.

"Ezekiel stood out right away for his bravery, intelligence and grit. He wasn’t the biggest, but he gave everything. That was the first moment I knew he was special."

A La Horquetta resident told Newsday he had seen Ramdialsingh play in the Secondary Schools Football League and was very impressed by him

He said Ramdialsingh was a skilled defender, and for his age, very few defenders possessed his ability to accurately pass long balls with both feet, something which set Ramdialsingh apart.

"His bravery on and off the ball was very impressive to me. As someone who lives close to him, I can safely say he was a very quiet person.

"Most times you'd see him simply going to and from football. I think it's a massive loss to the community of La Horquetta and to the footballing fraternity, yet another talent gone, just like that."

The resident believes those in positions of power should do more to assist young players, especially those who live in "hotspots", so they can help themselves and better their communities and the country at large.

"Additional resources can help them stay on the straight and narrow path."

In an Instagram post, Eagles Football Club TT paid tribute to Ramdialsingh, calling his death a heartbreaking loss and describing him as a promising player.

“He was a vibrant soul whose passion, dedication and spirit left a lasting impression on everyone he encountered.”

The club said he demonstrated immense talent and determination on and off the field, and his presence brought warmth, joy and unity to his teammates, coaches, friends and family.

"This devastating loss has left a profound void in the hearts of many. We stand in solidarity with the Ramdialsingh family and the wider community during this time of unimaginable grief."

This story has been updated to include additional details. See original post below.

Two parked vehicles were also damaged during the incident.

Officers on duty at the La Horquetta Police Station while on patrol were advised of the shooting by the Police Command Centre and responded.

On arrival, police observed a crowd gathered near the shop. A resident informed officers of what had transpired and advised that Ramdialsingh had already been taken to the hospital.

Crime-scene investigators cordoned off the area and recovered 14 spent shell casings marked S&B nine x19 21.