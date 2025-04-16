Trinidad and Tobago re-elected to Commission on Narcotic Drugs

Minister of Foreign and Caricom Affairs Dr Amery Browne. - File photo by Jeff K Mayers

TRINIDAD and Tobago has been re-elected by acclamation to serve for another four-year term on the Commission on Narcotic Drugs (CND) beginning on January 1, 2026, the Ministry of Foreign and Caricom Affairs said on April 15.

The ministry said the election took place during the 14th plenary meeting of the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) at the United Nations Headquarters in New York on April 4, where 20 members were elected to the CND including four members from the Group of Latin American and Caribbean States.

TT currently serves on the CND, having been elected for the period 2022-2025, and before this, served from 2008-2011. The Commission on Narcotic Drugs, which meets in Vienna, Austria, is the central drug policymaking body within the United Nations system, entrusted with fostering and accelerating the implementation of all international drug policy commitments.

The ministry said, as a party to all international and regional conventions, treaties, and agreements on drug control, TT remains deeply committed to addressing and countering the global drug problem and its associated challenges through international co-operation and multi-lateralism.

"TT's successful re-election to the CND comes as this country campaigns for a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council for the period 2027-2028 for which the election is expected to be held in June 2026."

The ministry said Minister of Foreign and Caricom Affairs Dr Amery Browne conveyed his appreciation and gratitude to the entire team at the ministry’s headquarters and to the dedicated diplomats at the permanent mission of TT to the United Nations in New York, for their ongoing diligence and relentless advocacy in promoting the country’s interests at the United Nations.