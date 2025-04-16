[UPDATED] San Rafael Police Station reopens after 4-year closure

National Security Minister Marvin Gonzales and MP for La Horquetta/Talparo Foster Cummings at the reopening of the San Rafael Police Station on April 16. - Photo by Mya Quamie

FOUR years after it was closed in 2021, the San Rafael Police Station has been renovated and reopened. The $1 million project comes after years of pleas from residents to reopen the station.

Without giving statistics, acting Police Commissioner Junior Benjamin said one of the reasons the station was reopened was rising crime in the area after its closure. He said the reopened station includes upgrades which would assist the police in fighting crime.

“Upgrades were done to the very structure itself and the aesthetic as well to ensure that it is more comfortable. We added computers and other things to ensure we have the latest in terms of different facilities so that offices can be more comfortable and deliver good service to the residents,” he said at the reopening ceremony on April 16.

He said the reopening was a representation of the police’s commitment to enhancing safety and provided a “beacon of hope” for residents on the heels of the state of emergency (SoE) which he said saw the arrest of over 4,000 suspects.

According to Benjamin the SoE targeted 3,561 priority offenders, facilitated 36,300 searches and saw the seizure of 205 firearms, 4,364 rounds of assorted ammunition and over 1,761 kilogrammes of narcotics including cannabis, cocaine and ecstasy.

He said the results of the SoE could be attributed to the valuable information shared by the public.

“My hope and belief in the idea that the citizens of TT and the police can work together to keep communities safe and secure have been renewed on the heels of the end of this SoE.

“But we must become a people who understand that the fight is not over. In fact, I would like to say the fight has now started. We have to keep up the momentum.”

National Security Minister Marvin Gonzales said he hoped the station’s reopening could instil a renewed sense of security for all residents, assuring them that the police has not given up on the community. He said criminals are “not overwhelming” the police and they will continue to push back against them.

“Let today be an opportunity where we can reaffirm our commitment to the people of TT,” he told officers at the ceremony.

“Regardless of our strained resources and the difficulties that we may experience from time to time to discharge our duties and remain faithful to our oath of office, we will do right by our oath of office and the citizens of TT to give better service and to be a good representation.”

MP for La Horquetta/Talparo Foster Cummings also applauded the station’s reopening but lamented the murder of 17-year-old footballer Ezeikel Ramdialsingh in La Horquetta the night before on April 15.

Ramdialsingh was returning from a political meeting when he was shot and killed at his family’s home. As Cummings expressed condolences to Ramdialsingh’s family and friends, he said other institutions need to work in conjunction with the police to address crime.

“It takes more than the police to treat with some of the social issues that we encounter.

"You can’t just leave it up to the police. It is an all-of-society approach. The churches, the mosques and the various institutions have a role to play. The family has a significant role to play.

"We can’t just leave it up to teachers and everyone else to raise your children, parents have a major responsibility.

“So let all of us put our hands together and make sure that we help to build a better society. One that I can be proud of for ourselves but more so one that we can proudly leave for the generations after us.”

This story was originally published with the headline San Rafael Police Station reopened and has been updated to include additional details. See original post below.

THE San Rafael Police Station, which had been closed since 2021, has officially reopened and been refurbished at a cost of $1 million.

Acting Police Commissioner Junior Benjamin said the station was originally closed owing to low crime in the area and to allow greater flexibility for police officers.

But he said since the station's closure, crime in the area has escalated, and after years of residents asking for the station to be reopened, their wish was finally granted.

“Upgrades were done to the very structure itself and the aesthetic as well to ensure that it is more comfortable. We added computers and other things to ensure we have the latest in terms of different facilities so that offices can be more comfortable and deliver good service to the residents,” he said at the reopening ceremony on April 16.