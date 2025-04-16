Not my vote if you're arming people

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: Why do we want to go the way of America? Why are some among us advocating that citizens arm themselves or the government arms us? I am begging and pleading, please let's not go down that road.

Scientifically, it has long been proven that guns in the hands and in the homes of law-abiding citizens have caused more injuries, pain and death for those households than for the potential intruders. If the politicians, the judiciary, and the law enforcement agencies do their job, there will be no need to arm citizens.

Just like the NRA (National Rifle Association) in the US, there seems to be certain "dealers" in TT who are hell-bent on carrying out the goals, aspirations and mission of this US body. It wouldn't surprise me if some people here hold NRA membership cards.

Here is a warning and some advice to all those seasoned and especially johnny-come-lately politicians who will be campaigning between now and April 27: Anyone who is advocating and pushing for TT to have its Trini version of the US Second Amendment, I guarantee you will not be getting my vote.

KENNY DAVID

via e-mail