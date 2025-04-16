Fatima claim U-17, U-20 national basketball titles

-

THE boys from Fatima College were in a dominant mood when the Trinidad and Tobago Schools Basketball Association (TTSBA) national championships wrapped up at the Southern Regional Indoor Sport Arena on April 12 as they landed two titles.

Fatima’s joy meant sorrow for Trinity College East, as the former school copped both the under-17 and under-20 crowns. After getting by Signal Hill Secondary in the under-17 semis with a 68-44 result, Fatima put on an emphatic showing in the final as they topped Trinity 68-30, with Idriis Martin scoring 19 points.

In the under-20 category, Fatima again strolled to the final as they defeated Presentation College San Fernando 63-33 on the back of a 27-point effort from Jedaiah King. In the other semifinal, Trinity booked their place in the final with a tight 38-36 win against Bishop’s High School.

In the under-20 final, Trinity were no match for Fatima as the latter school stormed to an 85-23 win. King and Martin showed their prowess again as they led the way with 21 points apiece.

Bishop’s got third place in the under-20 category as they romped to a 72-39 win over Presentation, with Solomon Okali scoring a game-high 25 points.

In the boys’ under-15 category, Holy Cross College had the final say as they beat St Mary’s College to the crown. Holy Cross cruised through their semi as they hammered Bishop’s 60-5, with the “Saints” defeating Chaguanas North Secondary 49-19.

In an exciting final on April 11, Holy Cross just edged St Mary’s to the coveted trophy as they earned a 53-48 win. Lemuel Romeo led Holy Cross with 16 points.

Malique James poured in 26 points for Bishop’s as they finished third in the under-15 category with a 34-25 win over Chaguanas.

In the girls’ under-15 age group, East Mucurapo Secondary defeated Fyzabad Anglican Secondary 23-20 in the finale as Kaylee Haynes drained all 23 points for the former team.

In the girls’ open category, Haynes put up 13 points in the semifinals versus Fyzabad, but the latter school progressed to the final with a 28-22 win. In the other semifinal, Five Rivers beat Bishop’s 44-21.

In the final, Five Rivers emerged victorious in a low-scoring affair as they defeated Fyzabad 30-14.