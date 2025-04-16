Cops kill homeless man in San Fernando

- File photo

A homeless man who goes by the name “Stinky” was shot and killed by police in front of Republic Bank, High Street, San Fernando shortly before midday on April 15. The officers were attempting to break up a fight between him and another street-dweller.

Another homeless man, Phillip Hospedales, 42, said he was “hustling” across the street near RBC Bank when he witnessed the incident.

He said Stinky and another homeless man Roshan “Yankee” Balkaran, 54, were outside the Republic Bank branch begging when, around 11.53 am, an argument broke out between the two.

During the altercation, he said Stinky drew a small pen-knife and stabbed Balkaran several times.

Three San Fernando Municipal Police officers on foot patrol saw the fight and intervened.

Hospedales said the two officers approached Stinky when he swung the knife at one of them. He said that’s when the WPC, who was standing in the road, shot Stinky once in the torso.

He said the officers rendered aid to both men before emergency medical services arrived about 11 minutes later.

Both men were taken to the San Fernando General Hospital where Newsday understands Stinky died. Balkaran remains warded.

Hospedales said Stinky had a troubled childhood. He said this pushed him to a life of drugs and eventually onto the street.

“Stinky don’t get violent unless you really and truly reach to him you know, like if you say something concerning his past and that hit him, he would come at you. He’s just a youth, only 23 years. He’s not no bad man like that.”