17-year-old footballer shot, killed in La Horquetta

- File photo

SEVENTEEN-year-old Ezeikel Ramdialsingh, a footballer who also operated a car wash at his family’s home in La Horquetta, Arima, was shot and killed on April 15 after returning from a political meeting.

Reports say around 8.50 pm, Ramdialsingh was liming by a shop at Phase Four with friends when a gunman approached the group and opened fire before fleeing the scene.

After the shooting, Ramdialsingh’s friends found him lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to his chest. He was taken to the Arima Hospital by another friend but was pronounced dead on arrival at 9.16 pm.

Two parked vehicles were also damaged during the incident.

Officers on duty at the La Horquetta Police Station while on patrol were advised of the shooting by the Police Command Centre and responded.

On arrival, police observed a crowd gathered near the shop. A resident informed officers of what had transpired and advised that Ramdialsingh had already been taken to the hospital.

Crime-scene investigators cordoned off the area and recovered 14 spent shell casings marked S&B nine x19 21.