WI lose to Pakistan, in danger of missing World Cup

West Indies' Aaliyah Alleyne looks on after playing a shot against Pakistan during the ICC Women's World Cup qualifier, on April 14, at the Gadaffi Stadium, Lahore, Pakistan. - via CWI Media

LAHORE: The West Indies women are in serious jeopardy of missing the 2025 ICC Women’s World Cup after slumping to their second defeat in three matches, going down by 65 runs to Pakistan Women in their World Cup Qualifier match here on April 14.

West Indies did well to restrict the home side to 191 in 49.5 overs, after Pakistan won the toss and chose to bat at the Gaddafi Stadium.

However, they never recovered from losing captain and star player Hayley Matthews to the first ball of their run chase and were eventually bowled out for 126 in 39.2 overs.

With only the top two teams qualifying for the World Cup to be played in India in September, the result left them in fourth position on two points in the six team standings, with two matches against Bangladesh and Thailand remaining.

Pakistan are currently in first position on six points after three victories, while Bangladesh and Scotland are second and third respectively on four points, with the former having played two matches.

Needing a win to boost their chances of qualifying after their opening loss to Scotland, West Indies started brightly, with Matthews dismissing Gull Feroza early on to leave Pakistan six for one.

Opener Muneeba Ali (33), Sidra Amin (54) and Aliya Riyaz (20) consolidated their team’s position, albeit at a slow rate, to see them progress to 132 for three in the 37th over.

However, Pakistan lost their way after spinner Afy Fletcher dismissed Omaima Sohail, losing their last seven wickets for 59 runs.

West Indies suffered a nightmare start when trapped Matthews lbw with the first ball of the innings.

It was a position they would not recover from, with needless run outs leaving them 29 for three.

Jannillea Glasgow (18), Chinelle Henry (14), Stafanie Taylor (17) and Shabika Gajnabi (21), all got starts but failed to carry on.

Aaliyah Alleyne, who topscored with 22, tried her best, but it was not to be.

West Indies will next play Bangladesh on April 17.

Scores: PAKISTAN 191 in 49.5 overs (Sidra Amin 54, Muneeba Ali 33, Sidra Nawaz 23, Aliya Riaz 20, Omaima Sohail 16, Fatima Sana 15; Hayley Matthews 2-30, Afy Fletcher 2-39, Karishma Ramharack 2-55) vs WEST INDIES 126 in 39.2 overs (Aaliyah Alleyne 22, Shabika Gajnabi 21, Jannillea Glasgow 18, Stafanie Taylor 17, Chinelle Henry 14, Shemaine Campbelle 14; Fatima Sana 3-16, Rameen Shamim 2-26, Nashra Sandhu 2-31).

