TTPost: Poll card delivery begins

TTPost National Mail Centre, Golden Grove Road, Piarco. - File photo

TTPost has announced the delivery of poll cards for the April 28 general election began on April 15.

In a statement, TTPost said it received poll cards from the Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC) on April 14.

The company advised its customers to check their mail boxes in the coming days for them.

"These poll cards contain important information regarding your registration details and polling station."

TTPost advised its customers to communicate with the EBC directly via its website or customer service channels with respect to any questions about the information on their poll cards.

The company said it remains committed to "supporting the democratic process through the timely and secure delivery of election materials."

Prime Minister Stuart Young announced the election date on March 18, one day after he was sworn in.

The EBC has estimated 1,154,708 people are registered to vote in the election.

The commission said 17 political parties and three independent candidates will contest the election.

The PNM is the only one of the 17 parties which has a candidate in each of the 41 constituencies in Trinidad and Tobago.

The Patriotic Front, led by Mickela Panday, has the second highest number of candidates, 37.

The opposition UNC is fielding 34 candidates. The UNC is contesting the election in a coalition which includes trade unions, Congress of the People (COP) and the Progressive Empowerment Party (PEP).

Since the coalition is not a registered political party, the non-UNC members of the coalition that are fielding candidates are counted separately and not together with bonafide UNC candidates.

The PEP and COP have three and two candidates respectively facing the polls.

The three independent candidates facing the polls are Ernesto Singh (Chaguanas East), Vivian Johnson (Port of Spain North/St Ann's West) and Leroy Richard Kelton George (Tobago West).