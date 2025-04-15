Thieves steal barrels of gas from Erin Police Station

INVESTIGATIONS are continuing into the disappearance of six barrels of gas housed at the Erin Police Station which were seized days earlier.

Police reports said officers were on mobile patrol along Erin Beach around 6 am on April 8 when they noticed 15 blue plastic barrels unattended under a shed about ten feet off the road.

Finding this suspicious, they checked the barrels and found they were all filled with gas. Despite checking for about half an hour, they could not locate the owner.

A senior officer instructed that the barrels be seized and taken to the Erin Police Station and the Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries be contacted. The report said a ministry official told officers it only deals with mass underground storage of fuel and not fuel stored above ground.

On April 11, an officer discovered six of the barrels, valued at $9,600, were missing when he took up duty.

Checks were being made for security footage from nearby businesses and residents. A request was also submitted to the service's IT department for security footage from the station.