Saboteurs hit UNC, PNM Moruga candidates

UNC candidate for Moruga/Tableland Michelle Benjamin, left, with supporters outside her campaign office in Moruga on April 9. - File photo by Innis Francis

PNM and UNC candidates for the marginal Moruga/Tableland seat have both fallen victim to saboteurs as their respective banners and posters have been vandalised, just weeks before the April 28 general election.

In a post to her Facebook page, UNC's candidate and immediate former MP Michelle Benjamin said: "This is not the kind of politics our country needs. This is not the kind of campaign our people deserve."

"The residents of Moruga/Tableland are not interested in petty sabotage or childish antics — they want to hear real solutions. They want to know how those seeking office plan to improve their lives, livelihoods, and futures."

She said acts of vandalism do nothing but insult the intelligence of the electorate. Benjamin further described the acts as a disservice to the democratic process and to the thousands of citizens who deserve respectful, representative leadership.

"I call on all candidates and campaign teams to conduct themselves with dignity and to focus on what truly matters: service to the people.

>

Let us rise above the noise, and campaign with honesty, responsibility, and respect."

Hours earlier, Benjamin posted a video on her page claiming to have been victimised by a work crew which removed one of her banners hanging from an electricity pole. In the video, the man identified the team as contractors instructed by T&TEC to remove the banner.

The PNM's candidate, Lisa Atwater, also took to her Facebook page, condemning the acts and calling for all campaign materials from all political parties to be respected.

"We will not be distracted, we will not be phased, we are all in for Moruga/Tableland."

"This campaign is destined to prevail, however, it is quite unfortunate that other parties in their desperation, have resorted to vandalizing our banners and posters. The People's National Movement's candidate for Moruga/Tableland Lisa Atwater will continue to be a pillar of respect, integrity and absolutely will not condone this type of despicable behaviour."

On April 4, Minister of Youth Development and National Service and PNM candidate for La Horquetta/Talparo Foster Cummings condemned the vandalisation of one of his billboards.

"Vandalising my billboard will not stop the resounding victory for the PNM in La Horquetta/Talparo and across the nation! Let’s keep this campaign clean, focused, and strong."