Relative charged with UK businessman's kidnapping

The Hall of Justice, Port of Spain. - File photo

A close relative of UK/Trinidadian businessman Zaheer Esat has been granted bail after appearing in court charged with his kidnapping.

Jonathan Nancoo, 28, of Cunupia, Esat’s brother-in-law, appeared before Master Delicia Bethelmy on April 11, on a charge that alleges that on April 4, at Warren Road, Cunupia, he, along with others, seized and took Esat away without his consent or lawful excuse.

It is also alleged Esat was held and prevented from returning to his normal place of abode. Nancoo was granted $375,000 bail with surety and ordered to report to the Cunupia Police Station on Fridays and surrender his passport.

PC Francis of the Cunupia Police Station laid the charge. Nancoo was also ordered to have no contact with Esat or any of the state's witnesses.

The matter has been adjourned to October 1. Prakash Ramadhar and Vishan Girwar represent Nancoo.

Esat, 46, is a TT and United Kingdom citizen and the owner of a private school for troubled youth in the UK.

He was visiting his parents in TT and on April 4, had just left the Bejucal Mosque with his 70-year-old father, a retired imam, and another relative, driving along Warren Road, when a vehicle blocked their path. An occupant from the other vehicle, armed with a rifle, approached, ordered them to lower their heads and forced Esat from the back seat into the other vehicle.

He was found two days later near the Caroni Cremation site.