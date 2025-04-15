Princes Town man freed of kidnapping, assault charges

The Hall of Justice, Knox Street in Port of Spain. -

A Princes Town man facing a kidnapping charge was acquitted at his judge-only trial on April 14.

Justice Nalini Singh found Shawn Abdool not guilty of the alleged kidnapping and common assault of Roger Powell on December 30, 2022.

Abdool was charged in January 2023, and according to the prosecution’s case, Powell was walking along Manahambre Road after leaving a popular bar when he was confronted by three men.

It was alleged that Powell was struck on the head, taken away, and later beaten unconscious. The prosecution further claimed that Powell was dropped off in a secluded area, where Abdool allegedly jumped on his chest while he pretended to be dead.

The State relied on the testimony of several witnesses, while Abdool gave evidence in his defence. He denied kidnapping Powell, admitting that he was only responsible for slapping him.

In delivering her ruling, Singh found that the medical evidence presented did not support Powell’s version of events. She also questioned how Powell, who claimed to have played dead during the alleged assault, could have observed and described in detail how Abdool jumped on his chest twice.

Abdool’s attorney Taradath Singh asked the court to consider the inconsistencies in Powell’s accounts throughout the trial. He also highlighted Powell’s delay in reporting the matter, his consumption of puncheon rum on the day of the incident, and the lack of specific details he was able to provide, including no description of the vehicle allegedly used or the identities of the other individuals involved.

Singh ultimately held that she was not satisfied beyond a reasonable doubt as to the allegations and dismissed the charges. During the trial, Singh also pointed out that Powell himself had previously faced kidnapping charges.