PEP leader demands apology from Gary Griffith over alleged social statements

PEP political leader Phillip Edward Alexander. - File photo

ATTORNEYS representing Phillip Edward Alexander, political leader of the Progressive Empowerment Party (PEP) and candidate for Port of Spain North/St Ann’s West, have requested that National Transformation Alliance (NTA) leader Gary Griffith issue an apology and retraction concerning statements allegedly made on social media.

Petronilla Basdeo, Genevieve Thompson, and Aaron Patrick issued a pre-action protocol letter to Griffith on April 14.

The letter calls for a full and public retraction and apology, the removal of the statements in question, an undertaking to refrain from making similar remarks in the future, and compensation for legal costs. The attorneys indicated that legal action, including an application for an injunction, may follow if the matter is not resolved. Griffith was given until April 30 to respond.

According to the letter, Alexander became aware of a series of voice recordings circulated via WhatsApp groups and social media platforms between April 4 and April 13. The recordings were said to have originated from a number associated with Griffith, who is also a candidate for Aranguez/St Joseph.

Patrick said the recordings included allegations that their client disputes and considers harmful to his reputation.

The letter said Alexander viewed the statements as damaging to his personal and professional standing. It also claims the recordings were shared widely in a manner that could negatively influence public perception ahead of the upcoming general election.

“These statements were made by you purely for political purposes, mischief, scandal and sensationalism, without any regard whatsoever for the truth,” Patrick said.

He added, “His social, political and personal character, reputation, goodwill and credit have been injured. He has wrongfully been brought into public scandal, odium, and contempt.”

Patrick said Griffith was directly responsible and liable for every publication and re-publication of the defamatory voice notes.

“Your words were made with a calculated effort to vilify our client’s name to score cheap political points.”

