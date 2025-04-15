No bail for alleged Sixx gang leader 'Tyson'

Carlvin Lee's attorney Pamela Elder, SC. - File photo by Jeff K Mayers

ALLEGED SIXX Gang leader Carlvin Lee, also called Tyson, has been remanded to prison after he was denied bail on April 15.

Lee, of Clifton Towers, St Paul Street, Port of Spain, appeared before Master Kimitria Gray, charged with being the leader of a gang.

On January 17, Lee was detained under a ministerial preventative detention order during the recently ended state of emergency.

In September 2024, a similar charge against him had been dismissed by a High Court master for “want of prosecution.”

Lee was one of 50 people detained under ministerial orders.

The emergency powers regulations allowed the authorities to detain individuals without charge if they were deemed a threat to public safety, order, or national security.

The SoE was declared on December 30, 2024, two days after an attempt was made on Lee’s life while he and a group of men were ambushed by gunmen while leaving the Besson Street Police Station.

He had been under house arrest shortly after the SoE began and was later detained under the emergency powers regulations.

Lee, according to police, was the intended target when gunmen waited outside the Besson Street Police Station on December 28, 2024. Trevor Williams, who was accompanying Lee at the time, was killed when the gunmen fired at the group as they left the station after Lee had signed the bail book. A day later, Cleon Lugin, 37, Derron Calliste, 35, Kambon Omowale, 39, Garet Smart, and Ryan Lessey, 24, were killed in a suspected reprisal attack.

The following day, the government advised the President to declare the SoE out of concern over reprisals that could lead to more deaths and endanger the public.

In March, Lee’s attorney, Pamela Elder, SC, said she intended to take legal action against the state on behalf of Lee and another man for “breach of constitutional rights, unlawful arrest, unlawful detention,” arising out of the SoE.