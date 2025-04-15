Man charged with selling weed in Central Market

A man was charged by Port of Spain city police after he was allegedly found selling marijuana at the Central Market off the Beetham Highway, Port of Spain.

Around 8.50 am on April 13, PCs Pysadee and Ramesar, led by acting Sgt John and acting Insp Deoraj were on patrol in the market when they were told a slim man of African descent, dressed in a blue plaid shirt, black pants and a red head tie, was selling drugs on the compound.

Police walked through the market and saw a man fitting that description.

They approached him, identified themselves and told the suspect of the allegations, but he ran off.

Police chased after him and held him a short distance away.

They searched him and found two packets of a green plant-like substance resembling marijuana weighing 75 grams and a mini scale.

PC Pysadee arrested the man and charged him for possession of a dangerous drug.

The man was granted $35,000 bail with surety by a justice of the peace.