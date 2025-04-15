Leonce delivers steelpans to Rose Hill RC

Housing and Urban Development Minister Adrian Leonce, centre, with pupils of the Rose Hill RC Primary School following the handover of new steelpans as part of the East Port of Spain Development Company Ltd’s Pan in Schools programme. -

THE Rose Hill RC Primary School received a new set of steelpans from Housing and Urban Development Minister Adrian Leonce as part of the ongoing Pan in Schools initiative being done by the East Port of Spain Development Company Ltd (EPoS).

A statement on April 14 said Leonce reminded students at the handover ceremony at the school on April 11 of the significance of preserving and promoting the steelpan as a key part of the nation's cultural identity.

“As proud residents of East Port of Spain and Laventille, we must cherish the great instrument that came from our space. The only way to do that and to be real in what we're saying is to have it in the schools. Every school in TT should have a pan ensemble that all children can play.”

Leonce said he looked forward to hearing the music of the new Rose Hill Symphony.

He commended the company for its continued support in making steelpan education accessible in the community.

“This is one of many schools that the East Port of Spain Development Company Ltd has intervened in, in terms of providing pans and ensuring that the children can include pan and pan education in their curriculum."

Acting principal Rhonda Daniel said she was grateful for the instruments and said they would have a greater impact.

“Laventille is music. The pans will not only be here for this generation but for generations to come. It would also help in developing the children not only academically but culturally and socially, and it is something we are very pleased about.”

Rose Hill RC Catholic Education Board Manager Stirling Jacob said music programmes in schools were transformative.

"What we are seeing from this initiative is we are seeing regularity, we are seeing punctuality, we are seeing positive discipline, teamwork, we are seeing unity and harmony. This is what we are seeing in this programme, and we would like to take it further."

The pans were made locally by Laventille-based steelpan manufacturer, Panland TT Ltd. Panland TT president Michael Cooper encouraged the students to explore the many careers in the steelpan industry.

"It is not just playing pan. There are professions in manufacturing, marketing and sales, composition, performance, education, management, research and development, craft and design.

Cooper also provided guidance on the proper storage and maintenance of the instruments to ensure their preservation for generations to come.