Kamla: No other leader compares to me

UNC political leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar addresses supporters at a community meeting at Bhupsingh Park, Penal, on April 14. - Photo courtesy UNC

OPPOSITION Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar says no other political leader vying for leadership on April 28 can compare to her.

She said she paved the way for her climb to the top, one step at a time and paid her just dues, while others either got their positions through nepotism, favouritism, name recognition, "from their daddy or maybe purchasing it.

“From nepotism and favouritism, never hard work and sacrifice,” she told her audience at a United National Congress (UNC) meeting in her constituency of Siparia, at Bhupsingh Park, Penal, on April 14.

“Our country is not that of a kingdom. This is a democracy and leaders must be elected. A leader who was gifted their position will never look out for your interest.”

Unlike them, she said, she was a “little coolie girl from Penal who nobody knew my name,” before her rise as an MP, attorney general, education minister, prime minister and Opposition Leader, through sheer will, resilience and love for people.

“What are the track records of people centred achievements of the (other) leaders of the political parties? There is a difference between leaders and one who is anointed," she said, referring to Prime Minister Stuart Young, who was appointed by his predecessor Dr Keith Rowley when he resigned.

She compared Young's appointment to graduates who study for years but cannot get a job, yet unqualified people acquire the position because of who they know.

“Many of you know about working hard for a promotion and someone else gets it because they have connections. They have name. Those are the experiences that many of us have shared."

She enquired of the others in the race for leadership, “What have they done in their lives that proves that they are indeed as they say, responsible?”

She said Young and his government have lost touch with the people, were unaware of the problems they face daily and cannot identify with their needs and wants or improve their lives.

Recalling his statements regarding high food prices on a recent trip to the supermarket, Persad-Bissessar questioned who Young was blaming.

“I hear him talking about going to the supermarket and now finding out how high prices are. Man, where were you for the past ten years? All food prices are sky high.

“Are they in touch with you, do they understand what you face every single day in this country?” she asked her audience which included labour leaders Ancel Roget, Leroy Baptiste, Prof Selwyn Cudjoe, former PNM AG John Jeremie and former PNM minister and MP Kennedy Swaratsingh.

She said the UNC is providing policy and plans unlike the PNM and the “PNM-financed pop-up parties to try to split your votes.

"On April 28 do not waste your vote, do not spoil your vote, vote for the rising sun and the coalition of interest to rescue Trinidad and Tobago.”

Underscoring the importance of this election, Persad-Bissessar urged citizens to vote for a part that values them and their children.

“This election, you are voting to defend victims of home invasions and crime. You are voting to prevent victims from suffering from depression, anxiety and fear.

“You are voting to prevent broken marriages, broken families and suicides and to make sure your children are not scared for life.

“This election is the turning point, where we rise or fall as a nation, where we sink or sail as a people, when we decide to choose light over darkness, where we stand together, united, focused, strong, bold and confident.

“Stay calm, stay focused, stay ready."