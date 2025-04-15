Imbert demands apology, damages over social media posts

Public Utilities Minister Colm Imbert. - File photo

IN the coming weeks, attorneys for Public Utilities Minister Colm Imbert are expected to file defamation claims against two individuals for allegedly making defamatory statements about him on social media platforms – Facebook and TikTok.

Imbert’s attorneys have written to Gerard Small, Mr X of More FM 104.7 FM, who is contesting the St Ann’s East seat for the COP, and Robert Matthew Gibbs, demanding an apology, retraction of the posts and videos, assurances the statements will not be repeated and a reasonable proposal for damages.

The letters, sent by attorney Mpule Williams of Hove and Associates, contend that Imbert’s name and image were used in multiple posts and videos that referred to him in defamatory terms and other language implying he was a criminal, dishonest, corrupt, or incompetent, among other serious allegations.

The firm explained that these posts, which dated back to January and February 2025, were still being circulated and shared by the individuals’ followers, who also made further defamatory comments. Williams maintained that the men had control over their platforms and failed to remove these comments, thus endorsing them.

She highlighted Imbert’s long and distinguished public service, including over 33 years as a member of Parliament, service as a cabinet minister in six governments, and significant contributions to engineering and public life. She also asserted that the posts caused significant damage to his reputation, emotional distress to him and his family, and were made without any supporting evidence.

The letters warned that failure to comply by the respective deadlines would result in legal action, including seeking injunctive relief and a defamation lawsuit.

In the letters, Williams told both men that the articles they published and repeated were done “in a sensational and prominent manner and with reckless disregard to the accuracy, truth or fairness.”

She also said, “You knew or ought to have known that the allegations insinuated in the articles were untrue and disparaging.

“You falsely, intentionally and maliciously published or caused to be published the defamatory posts concerning our client, “You knew or ought to have known that the said publications would be of a particularly sensational nature, and you published knowing it was libellous and/or reckless as to the libelous nature of the articles.”

The letter also noted that Facebook and TikTok were two of the more popular social media platforms in Trinidad and Tobago, with both having wide audiences.

“Our client has suffered much shame, distress, anxiety and embarrassment due to your malicious publications.

“These posts have been viewed by the public at large, both locally and abroad, our client’s colleagues, family, friends, staff and associates, which has caused him serious embarrassment. The allegations you made are all false, disparaging, malicious and defamatory.”

Imbert intends to take action against several other similar types of alleged defamatory posts.