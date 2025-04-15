Cops await autopsy on woman who died after drinking tea

A forensic autopsy has been ordered into the death of 41-year-old Iyana Castanada of Chase Village.

On April 11 Tobago police responded to a report at Top Hill, Mason Hall, where they were told that around 11.30 pm, Castanada complained of stomach pains after allegedly consuming a cup of moringa tea.

Police said they were told that she collapsed shortly after,

A DMO visited the scene, and her body was ordered removed to the Scarborough General Hospital Mortuary shortly after 2 am on April 12.

A police source said, “As it is now, there is no reasonable cause to suspect foul play. We await the results of an autopsy to make that determination.”

The date and time of the autopsy, he said, is yet to be confirmed.