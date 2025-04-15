4 SoE detainees in court on gang-related charges

- File photo

FOUR Sangre Grande men previously held during the state of emergency under preventative detention orders have appeared before the High Court on gang-related charges.

Three were denied bail while one was granted $300,000 bail with surety when they appeared before High Court Master Delicia Bethelmy on April 14.

Akim Purcell, Brandon “Grim” Joseph, Thomas Ali and Marcus “Dole” Mahabir were among the 50 individuals detained under the SoE, which ended on April 13. Mahabir was granted bail while the others were not.

They were all charged with allegedly being or professing to be a gang member or leader between January 2023 to April 2025. The charges alleged that the four, in the time in question, at Jacob Coat, North Eastern Settlement, Sangre Grande, were members of the TA TT gang.

It is also alleged that police conducted surveillance in an area in Sangre Grande known as “The Block,” where a group of men appeared to be engaging in suspicious actions. The men have maintained their innocence. The SoE was declared on December 30, 2024. Those previously detained who were not charged were released on Sunday.

Attorney Shalini Shankar represented Ali while Ivan Daniel appeared for the other three.