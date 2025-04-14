NLCB Champagne Stakes highlights Easter Monday card

Santa Rosa Park. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

JASON CLIFTON

A total of 36 horses have been declared for day four of the 2025 racing season, which will run off at Santa Rosa Park, Arima, on April 21.

The feature attraction is the National Lotteries Control Board (NLCB) Champagne Stakes – a grade-three contest, open to all horses three year olds and over that would travel over 1,600 metres on the turf course. This interesting race is the penultimate event that has attracted a quality field of five starters.

Of the quintet entered to face starter Wayne Campbell, four are American-bred runners. The four American bred horses include The Goddess Nike that competed at the Garrison Savannah, Barbados in the Sandy Lane Gold Cup. Goddess Nike finished down the field in that contest.

The Goddess Nike was able to bounce since then and win a two-horse race on March 29.

It is expected that the three Trinidad horses which competed in Barbados, and won four races, will be returning on a Caribbean Airlines flight on April 15.

The horses that competed in Barbados were The Goddess Nike, Hello World and Sneaky Cheeky.

Even though the local racing industry may not be up to standard there is still a lot of future in the breeding industry in TT.

Post time for the five-race holiday card is slated for 1.30 pm.