Trinidad and Tobago thump Dominica 44-13 at Jean Pierre Netball

The Trinidad and Tobago Girls U16 netball team. - Photo by Jeff K Mayers

Trinidad and Tobago made it three wins on the trot at the Jean Pierre Youth Caribbean Netball Tournament on April 10 as they sank Dominica 44-13 when action resumed at the Sir Garfield Sobers Sports Complex in Bridgetown, Barbados.

The junior Calypso Girls dominated from the get-go and outscored the Dominicans 14-3 after the first quarter. TT turned it up in the second period and scored 15 more points compared to Dominica’s one. At the half-time break, TT had an unassailable lead of 29-4.

TT added 11 more to their tally in the third session while Dominica scored thrice. In the fourth and final quarter, TT dropped their aggression a bit, and were outscored six to four by the Dominicans.

However, this did not affect the overall result, which saw TT remain unbeaten after three matches. Up to press time on April 11, TT took on the hosts Barbados in their final match of the tourney.

Other results on April 10 saw Grenada get past Antigua and Barbuda 31-14 while Barbados defeated St Lucia 33-21.

>

Additionally, in the team shooting competition, TT earned top honours by scoring 128 goals. Barbados finished second with 120 while St Lucia were third with 119 goals. Dominica and Grenada tied for fourth with 114 goals each while Antigua and Barbuda were sixth, with 93.