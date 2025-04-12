Trendsetter Hawks spank AIA, into Republic Cup girls U17 KO stage

- File photo

Jayda Herbert scored a second half brace to lead Trendsetter Hawks to a cool 4-0 win over AIA when girls’ under-17 action continued at Republic Bank Sports Club in Barataria on April 6.

Amaya Nero put Trendsetter ahead in the 26th minute. Herbert got on the scoresheet in the 48th and 69th minutes before Shiphrah Alleyne netted in the 71st to affirm victory.

The win for Trendsetter confirmed a spot in the knockout round.

In the boys U17 central zone, six players from FC Ginga got on the scoresheet as they whipped Crowne Trace FC 6-0 at Ancil Elcock Grounds in Bejucal. Kafense McKell opened the scoring in the 19th minute, and Darren De Four put them 2-0 up eight minutes later.

After the break, a goal each from Hassan Edghill (46th), Elijah Diaz (52nd), Inshan Miller (55th) and Aaden Maharaj (77th) secured a resounding victory.

At the Bejucal venue, FC Tigers also mauled Gasparillo Youths 5-0. A goal each from Che Gonzales (16th) and Elijah Noel (28th) in the first half set the stage for another dominant display in the second.

Othniel Lafleur scored two goals in five minutes to put them 4-0 up by the 55th minute while Tyrell Francis (72nd) scored the fifth.

In other boys U17 central zone matches, City FC held on to a 4-2 triumph over Kamillionaire FC. City FC went ahead courtesy Roscoe Lovelace in the 12th minute, but Kamillionaire pulled one back six minutes later, through Caleb Marchan.

Zia Gittens restored City FC’s one-goal lead in the 28th minute before Darrion Bellerand increased the gap in the 40th. Kamillionaire’s Samuel Thompson halved their deficit by scoring in the 50th. However, two minutes later, Matthew Lee Young bagged one more for City FC to seal the deal.

In boys’ U14 action at Arima Velodrome on April 5, Asaiah Alexander led an 11-0 clobbering of AIA Eagles, with him scoring a whopping ten. Alexander scored four (5th, 23rd, 32nd, 33rd) before Siddique Salandy also got on the scoresheet in the 39th, to put them 5-0 up at the half.

Alexander ran riot in the second half and shut AIA out with five more items in the 47th, 50th, 55th, 63rd, 66th and 67th.