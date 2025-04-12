Think wisely before voting

In this file photo, a person casts his vote at the voting booth in EBC's mock voting process in Tobago. - File photo

THE EDITOR: The silly season is here again and the politicians are ranting and raving, but it will all come to a closure on April 28, and there will be tears and gnashing of teeth when the results are disclosed.

This country is a jokey place, with more jokers in the pack than kings and queens. Despite the hate, dishonesty, and ingratitude, our beloved country will survive because there are a lot of smart, sensible, and intelligent folks who don’t run their mouth like water.

The world is in a mess due to the stupor that now exists and the stupidity of an idiot whose only claim is to make America great again. I am a realist, I live in the real world, and I recognise that this man wants to change the world to suit his whims and fancies, just like some politicians in this country.

All the parties contesting the general election (too numerous to mention) only want the power to get their hands on the coffers and nothing else. We seem not to recognise there is a plan to ruin this country for the benefit of others. But I am adamant that none of them would destroy this blessed country. However, we will reap what we sow.

I am not a pessimist, but one who believes in the truth, since the truth would always set us free. This country was built on the sweat and tears of all of us but some believe it is only one sector of the population; this is so sad indeed.

All the political parties that have governed this country have contributed to its development. However, the ruling party has been in power the longest, so most of the development happened in its tenure. But some people are blind to the reality.

I have no crystal ball, but a shocker is coming after the polls are closed on the evening of April 28.

I ask the people to think wisely before sticking their finger in the ink. We are at a crossroads so we need to pursue the right direction and not allow our minds to wander into areas of no return. Still, it is one’s right to vote or not to vote.

Remember, we will all have to live in harmony and should not be guided by misguided missiles; they are destructive.

EARL MARTIN

Trincity